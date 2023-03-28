Scandinavians too strong for Northern Ireland’s youth teams in final Elite Round games

Northern Ireland’s youth teams were unable to claim a point in their final Elite round group matches, as two Scandinavian teams bagged victories.

In France, Gerard Lyttle’s Under 19 team suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Norway, while Andrew Waterworth’s Under 17 team lost 4-1 to Denmark in the Netherlands.

While it was a major achievement for the Irish FA’s youth system to see two teams reach the Elite round of UEFA’s underage European Championships, there will be some disappointment that neither side was able to garner a point in their respective four team groups.

In the Stade Jacques Mazzuca, West Ham United striker Callum Marshall was Northern Ireland Under 19s’ star man.

The former Linfield man equalised in the 38th minute, after Norwegian defender Dylan Murugesapillai opened the scoring in the 17th minute.

Lyttle’s team were level for just seven minutes, only to see Jacob Eng score for Norway in first half stoppage time.

Glentoran’s Aaron Wightman conceded a penalty in the 56th minute which was converted by Erik Flataker.

18-year-old Marshall struck again in the 59th minute, but the Northern Ireland comeback did not materialise as Eng scored again in the 61st minute.

Late in the game, goalkeeper Pierce Charles – brother of senior international Shea – conceded a spot kick, with Flataker making no mistake from 12 yards as the Norwegians completed the scoring.

Group winners Norway progress to the finals with nine points, ahead of France, Romania and Northern Ireland who finished the Elite stage without a point.

In Noordwijk, Northern Ireland U17s fell behind in the 38th minute when Denmark’s Oscar Schwartau found the net.

Odense defender Oscar Schwartau doubled Denmark’s advantage in the 50th minute before midfielder Jonathan Asp Jensen added a third 12 minutes later. But Denmark got the last laugh when Hjalte Bidstrup made it 4-1 four minutes from time.

In the group’s other game, hosts Netherlands beat England 1-0 with goal from Kayden Wolff. Both teams will qualify for this summer’s finals in Hungary, while Denmark and Northern Ireland exit the tournament.