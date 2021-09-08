Selection dilemmas and World Cup hopes on the line: Five talking points ahead of Northern Ireland vs Switzerland

Who will join Steve Davis and Ali McCann in the midfield three?

It’s game day for Northern Ireland as Switzerland arrive in Belfast for the crunch World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park.

Here are fives talking points to get you up to speed before kick-off:

No revenge talk

Let’s get this one out of the way. Any meeting with Switzerland brings back memories of 2017, when Corry Evans was wrongly deemed to have handled the ball and Ricardo Rodriguez scored the penalty which ended Northern Ireland hopes of reaching the 2018 World Cup.

But though the topic has dominated much of the conversation in the build-up to the match, it is not one the players or coaches are interested in — captain Steven Davis said it would be a waste of energy.

That feeling will likely be different in the stands at Windsor Park, you’d guess. Supporters have certainly not forgotten the injustice they felt at the decision and will be well up for this one.

Lithuania bounce

Thursday’s win in Vilnius was huge for several reasons. Ian Baraclough’s first competitive win inside 90 minutes breathed life into the qualifying campaign and put Northern Ireland within touching distance of the top two.

They would perhaps rather have seen Jorginho score his penalty for Italy against the Swiss on Sunday but, even though that match ended goalless, Northern Ireland start the night three points behind Murat Yakin’s side and will leapfrog their visitors into second with a victory.

On the other hand, defeat would leave Northern Ireland six points adrift of the top two and their hopes of qualification all but over.

Remember, top spot earns an automatic place at the finals while the runners-up go into the play-offs.

Northern Ireland’s final four matches are away to the Swiss (October 9), a trip to Bulgaria (October 12) and then a home double header to finish against Lithuania (November 12) and what could be by then an already-qualified Italy (November 15).

Hat-trick of wins?

Results were slow to come for Baraclough early in his tenure, but there is a sense a corner has been turned this summer.

After Shane Ferguson’s thunderbolt made it two wins out of two this week against Estonia, his side go into tonight’s game with three wins in their last four and both of their last two, having finally discovered their scoring touch. They last won three in a row in late 2019. Get the victory tonight and any questions that a section of the support have over the manager would be seriously quietened, while rumours of a corner having been turned might just start to surface.

Selection dilemmas

Baraclough made nine changes for the Estonia match as he wrapped most of those who started against Lithuania in cotton wool.

With Jonny Evans, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas and Josh Magennis still missing, he can be expected to flip back to the side that started in Vilnius, but must decide how to replace Paddy McNair — who is banned after being booked on Thursday.

The third centre-back spot is therefore the position of most discussion, with Ciaron Brown, Tom Flanagan and Michael Smith the potential options.

Should Smith be shifted inside, that provides a problem at right wing back so is perhaps unlikely. The likes of Jordan Jones could do a job there but against such prolific opposition, more defensive surety seems the wiser option.

The other selection dilemma is in midfield. Steven Davis and Ali McCann seem nailed on starters but who will join them? Jordan Thompson did well in Lithuania but Alfie McCalmont shone in Estonia and now the most senior head of the three, George Saville, is back from suspension.

Elsewhere, Jamal Lewis seems set to start at left wing back with Shayne Lavery and Conor Washington again partnering each other up top.

Windsor Roar

Windsor Park should be back to something approaching its raucous best with 16,000 fans permitted to attend the match.

It is more than 600 days since the national stadium was last full for a Northern Ireland match, with Baraclough yet to experience anything more than the 1,000 fans who attended last November’s Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia. Can Windsor Park be a vital fortress again?

Don’t forget, if you’re one of the supporters coming to Windsor, you need to provide either proof of double vaccination (with second dose administered at least 14 days ago) and photographic ID, or proof of submitted negative result of an NHS Lateral Flow test within the last 48 hours or proof of a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

You can also gain entry by providing proof of a positive PCR test within the last 180 days, with 10 days of isolation already completed.