Seven takeaways from Northern Ireland’s squad announcement

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill on Jonny Evans’ fitness battle, uncapped stars and Sean Moore

Michael O’Neill’s squad announcement ahead of this month’s double-header with San Marino and Finland featured a few surprises and some fascinating insight from the returning Northern Ireland manager.

With Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Ali McCann, Shayne Lavery plus skipper Steven Davis all unavailable through injury, O’Neill was forced to name four uncapped players in Cameron McGeehan, Sean Goss, Isaac Price and Eoin Toal.

Jonny Evans was named in the squad despite his injury issues, while there was no place for Euro 2016 stars Kyle Lafferty and Niall McGinn for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino (March 23) and Finland (March 26).

Here’s seven things we learned from this morning’s press conference.

Jonny Evans should make it

Jonny Evans has not kicked a ball in anger since November, but O’Neill is quietly confident the central defender will feature in this month’s internationals.

He said: “I speak to Jonny nearly every week. He is coming on well with his original injury although a slight thigh strain disrupted his progress and set him back a couple of weeks.

“The hope is he will play an U20s game for Leicester if not this week then before the international break.

“He’s massive for us with 100 caps. He wants to prolong his international career for as long as possible.

“He is a player who can come into the squad without having played a lot of football, and still do a job because of his experience. He has done that before and hopefully he can do it again.”

The door remains open to Kyle Lafferty

In September, Lafferty was axed from the Northern Ireland squad after a video emerged on social media that showed the striker using a sectarian remark.

Lafferty was subsequently hit with a 10-game ban by the Scottish FA, before leaving Kilmarnock and joining Linfield.

Although O’Neill has not selected Lafferty for this month’s games, the door is not closed on the former Rangers striker.

O’Neill said: “It will depend on Kyle’s form. I pick it on the here and the now. Yes, you have loyalty towards players who have done well for you in the past, but you have to consider current form.

“And Kyle has missed a huge chunk of the season through suspension, and then his contract was terminated and now he’s playing for Linfield.

“I’ve had people at Linfield games, and I’ve watched them back, and I think he is still in a place where he is looking for form and fitness.

“At this minute in time international football would not be the right thing for Kyle, but the door is not shut on him.”

It’s too soon for Sean Moore

'It would be asking a lot' - Michael O'Neill responds to possibility of calling Sean Moore to Northern Ireland senior squad

Cliftonville wonderkid Sean Moore has been the subject of much speculation following his call-up for a Republic of Ireland Under-19 training camp.

The Irish FA have not given up on retaining the winger. O’Neill confirmed that Moore will be offered a spot in Gerard Lyttle’s Northern Ireland Under-19 squad for this month’s Elite round qualifiers, however he did not consider fast-tracking Moore into the senior squad.

O’Neill said: “I watched Sean last week and I was very impressed with how he played but you are looking at a young player who has not even played a full season at Irish League level.

“I think it would be asking a lot to put him into the senior squad now, and if I did, I think people would question my motives for doing so. And that wouldn’t be the right thing for the player.

“I think we just need to let this young player enjoy his football and maybe (the press) should write a little bit less about him than they have been.

“He is a threat who can score goals. He has been selected for our Under-19 squad for the Elite phase of the Euro qualifiers, and hopefully he takes up that invitation.”

The Price is right for O’Neill

O’Neill believes Northern Ireland fans should be excited by Everton young gun Isaac Price.

The 19-year-old Wakefield native is eligible for England, Germany and the Republic of Ireland — however he has chosen to stick with Northern Ireland.

“Isaac Price is a young player we should be excited about. I watched him play for Everton U21s against PSV during the week and I was very impressed,” said O’Neill.

“He is a player I knew as he was in our system from 14. We have worked hard on the likes of Isaac and Shea Charles from a young age. They weren’t born here but they’ve been in our system for years.”

Eoin Toal could follow in Gareth McAuley’s footsteps

Former Armagh City and Derry City defender Eoin Toal has been called into the squad for the first time.

Legendary international defender Gareth McAuley scouted the Bolton Wanderers man before O’Neill made the final call. The manager sees similarities between the two defenders.

“Eoin Toal is a young lad I’ve watched quite a bit. He’s had a similar route into the game as Gareth McAuley in the sense he has had to wait for his chance in the professional game. I’ve watched him four times for Bolton, and I was very impressed.

“He can play along all the back four and he has been fantastic for Bolton.”

McGeehan and Goss picked over League Two options

With a midfield injury crisis on his hands, O’Neill has handed call-ups to Cameron McGeehan of Oostende and Sean Goss of Motherwell.

Their selections were something of a surprise with many fans expecting League Two players Ethan Galbraith and Alfie McCalmont to be handed a spot in the squad, while there were calls for Larne’s Leroy Millar to be brought in.

O’Neill explained: “Cameron McGeehan and Sean Goss were both on my radar during my first stint and have played for our under-age teams.

“They are two lads that are now at a different stage of their career and they are keen to be involved. We have a challenge in midfield with Steve Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans and Ali McCann all out injured, so we had to think outside the box. It’s presented Cameron and Sean with a great opportunity.”

San Marino must be taken seriously

O’Neill warned that minnow San Marino will be no pushovers in Serravalle.

Back in 2017, it took O’Neill’s Northern Ireland 70 minutes to break the deadlock through Josh Magennis before eventually running out 3-0 winners.

O’Neill said: “We have to win the first game. That’s the reality, but it is never that straightforward as we found out in the 2018 campaign.

“Qualification isn’t a realistic target for them, but they are highly motivated because getting a result is. They will see it as an opportunity to take something from the game.

“We need to be ready for that challenge, get three points and take that into the game against Finland.”