Seventh heaven as Northern Ireland women extend winning streak with 4-0 win over Luxembourg

Off the mark: Emily Wilson jumps for joy after netting her first senior Northern Ireland goal in the win at Inver Park. Credit: William Cherry

After notching up six straight wins to qualify for the Women’s Euro 2022 finals, they stretched their victorious run by kicking off their 2023 Women’s World Cup quest in fine style with a 4-0 triumph over Luxembourg.

The one difference compared to the finale to the Euro qualifiers was that a crowd of 1,500 savoured the performance inside Inver Park — the first time in 22 months fans have been allowed at a women’s international.

They really should have been celebrating more goals, with Northern Ireland taking control early in the game and never relinquishing their tight grip.

Captain Marissa Callaghan gave Kenny Shiels’ girls a dream start with a goal after only 16 minutes and that rolled on with a second from Rachel Furness just seven minutes later — and after that it was largely one-way traffic before Emily Wilson struck the third shortly before half-time.

Lauren Wade’s fine finish 20 minutes from time boosted the early goal difference.

The opening goal wasn’t long in coming. It started with Sarah McFadden heading the ball forward at halfway and ended with a beautifully dinked effort by captain Callaghan from just inside the box.

It was the start that Northern Ireland wanted and things got better very quickly when Kirsty McGuinness’ corner was met by Furness and she sent a bullet header into the net from the edge of the six-yard box to make it 2-0.

After that, however, it was all Northern Ireland. Luxembourg simply couldn’t cope with Furness’ threat in the air from set-pieces and she could have had a hat-trick had it not been for goal-line clearances.

Only the width of a post denied Furness a second goal two minutes later from a superbly struck low free-kick from the right of the box. Wilson reacted quickest to finish into an almost unguarded net for her first international goal.

There was no let up from Northern Ireland in the second half and again Furness was frustrated by the woodwork seven minutes after the break.

The Greek referee adjudged that Jessica Beersheid had blocked a Wilson shot with her hand inside the box and Furness stepped up to take the penalty, but failed to add to her record tally of 32 goals when she smashed the ball off the right-hand post.

It then turned into a possession game, with Northern Ireland keeping the ball in impressive style, being patient in looking for openings and that was epitomised in the fourth goal.

Rebecca Holloway collected the ball wide on the left and sent Kirsty McGuinness racing down the wing, who delivered a wicked cross. Substitute Kerry Beattie had her shot blocked, but when the ball ran to Wade she slotted in.

Now it’s on to Latvia at Windsor Park on Tuesday, with the World Cup campaign already rolling.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Burns, McKenna, Nelson (C McGuinness 83 mins), McFadden (Caldwell 74 mins), Holloway, McCarron, Furness (Vance 60 mins), Callaghan (McDaniel 74 mins), Wade, Wilson (Beattie 60 mins), K McGuinness. Unused subs: Flaherty, Harvey-Clifford, Burrows, Milligan, Rafferty, Maxwell, Waitling.

LUXEMBOURG: Schlime, Albert (De Lemos 57 mins), Berscheid, E Kremer (Raths 77 mins), De Bryn (Tiberi 57 mins), Marques Abreu (Besch 68 mins), Miller, Kocan, Soares Marques, Dos Santos (Mendes 77 mins), Garcia. Unused subs: Krier, N Kremer, Schon, Dervisevic, Have, Thill.

Referee: Eleni Antoniou (Greece).

Player of the match: Lauren Wade

Match rating: 8/10