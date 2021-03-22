Shayne Lavery tipped to return to England or Scotland as two late additions called into Northern Ireland squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Bulgaria

Linfield striker Shayne Lavery has been tipped to earn a move back across the water after being called in as one of two late additions to the Northern Ireland squad ahead of the upcoming international window.

The 22-year-old is in as a replacement for Conor Washington, who is undergoing a scan on a hamstring and lower back issue this afternoon as is expected to miss the World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Bulgaria either side of a home friendly against the USA.

That's made space for Lavery to link up with the panel as reward for the 19 goals he has scored in 21 Danske Bank Premiership matches this season; 10 of them in his last seven outings.

He returned home to join Linfield from Falkirk in the summer of 2019 and, despite a swift start with four goals in that summer's Europa League qualifiers, he netted only 10 times in the league last term.

Such a stark upturn in form over recent months is promising for the former Everton forward's chances of returning across the water and his international boss is expecting that to happen.

"Conor was having a scan back at his club this afternoon and we're fearing the worst so we brought Shayne in," Baraclough explained. "He's hitting the back of the net regularly and will come straight in.

"I've kept in touch with him all the way. He's determined to get the best out of what he's got. I think he's got the tools to go back over to England or Scotland and play full-time over there. He adds to the firepower we've already got in the squad."

Lavery adds to the other attacking options in the panel - Liam Boyce, Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis and new call-up Dion Charles.

Also coming in to the squad is Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes, who joined the Reds from Celtic in January and has already been on the bench for the Premier League win over Sheffield United.

"He's had an unbelievable year, going from Celtic to Liverpool," said Baraclough. "He sat on the bench for one of the games. He has to take his chances when they come and this is a great experience for him; 10 days with the full squad. He is a sponge - he wants to learn and it's the only way, being in with the big boys."

Hughes makes it four goalkeepers in the panel, joining first choice Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Conor Hazard and Derry City's Nathan Gartside.

Northern Ireland travel to begin their World Cup qualifying campaign in Italy on Thursday.

"There's an energy about them," said Baraclough. "There's a concentration already that you can see and they love being together. Coming in last night allowed them to get some stories across the dinner table and have a good catch up. They can't wait to get going."

Northern Ireland squad to face Italy, USA and Bulgaria

Goalkeepers

Nathan Gartside (Derry City), Conor Hazard (Celtic), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Liam Hughes (Liverpool)

Defenders

Daniel Ballard (Blackpool), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Conor McLaughlin (Sunderland), Paddy McNair (Middlesborough)

Midfielders

Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Steven Davis (Rangers, captain), Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen), Alistair McCann (St Johnstone), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), George Saville (Middlesborough), Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City)

Forwards

Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian), Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley), Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock), Josh Magennis (Hull City), Gavin Whyte (Hull City), Shayne Lavery (Linfield)