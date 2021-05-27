Shayne Lavery tipped to succeed in England as Blackpool links continue

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has backed Shayne Lavery to mature into an even better player after sealing a move from Linfield.

The 22-year-old striker has shone brighter than anyone else in the Irish League this season, banging in 30 goals to fire the Blues to a league and cup double and scooping the Ulster Player and Young Player of the Year awards – the first time someone has netted both individual honours.

Lavery, who joined Linfield in 2019 after returning home from Everton, is being linked with a move to Blackpool after scoring 47 goals in 76 appearances for the Blues.

The talented frontman, who worked with Baraclough in the Under-21 set-up, made his senior debut against Panama in 2018 and has seven international caps.

Although named in the squad for the friendlies against Malta and Ukraine, the Aghagallon man, who helped the Blues win the title on Tuesday, may not be involved due to strict Covid-19 protocols.

But Lavery’s club career is set to move to the next level and Baraclough says he’s ready to seize that chance to impress.

“I’m fully confident Shayne can step up in his career,” said Baraclough, who handed first senior call-ups to Chelsea’s Sam McClelland and Liverpool’s Conor Bradley.

“I’ve seen him develop from when he was at Everton and we had him with the Under-21s. I’ve seen him grow up as a person as well as a player.”

Baraclough added: “I think he’s ready to go back, and he probably did need to have the disappointment of coming back from Everton, but playing senior football at Linfield under David (Healy) and having the success that he has had, sweeping up the Player and Young Player of the Year awards and making history, I just think he’s a talent we are all still nurturing. Wherever he goes in England or Scotland he will deal with it and be a success.

“I was over for the Irish Cup final on Friday and I saw everything he is as a player. He led the team from the front, he closed people down, worked tirelessly and when a chance came his way he showed what a predator he is, he has that instinct the ball will drop in a certain area and more often than not it will hit the target.”

It will be a massive move for Lavery as he needs to step into an environment he can prosper in.

Baraclough said: “Shayne and his representatives have kept in touch with me and asked my thoughts, they have done their due diligence in where is the right place to go.

“It can’t be easy for young players coming back, some people might label them as a failure but I don’t see it that way.

He came back to get regular senior football and show people what he can do. He will go back a much more rounded person and player.”

Northern Ireland will play a behind-closed-doors match against Malta in Austria, which has been brought forward from Monday to Sunday (5pm), and next Thursday’s game in Ukraine (7pm).