Shea Charles draws comparisons between experiences with NI and Manchester City

Shea Charles believes playing for Northern Ireland is helping him progress as a footballer, likening the standard to training with the Manchester City first team.

While Northern Ireland were disappointed to only pick up three points from their opening Euro 2024 qualifiers, 19-year-old Charles enhanced his reputation with impressive displays against San Marino and Finland. The midfielder feels the international exposure will benefit him when he returns to City, where he has yet to play for the first team.

“The experience that we get from senior football at international level is a positive thing to help me progress,” says Charles, who now has six caps to his name following his debut last year.

“I just feel like I am training with the first team at City and the standard is very high. Coming here and playing senior football, it helps me a lot in my development. This is the main thing that is helping me go on to the next stage of my career.

“I feel like I have settled in quite well (with Northern Ireland). The lads have helped with that. The coaching staff too. It all helps when they can guide you through. It’s been good so far.”

When asked about links with a possible move to Borussia Dortmund, Charles says he is focusing only on City, where he learns from boss Pep Guardiola and the coaching staff, gaining an understanding of certain tactical issues. He points out that the Under-21 football he plays at club level is “completely different” to the international game.

He says: “You see players like (Finland’s) Teemu Pukki, the ball comes into him and he flicks it on, it’s almost impossible to stop. It’s just little things like that. I have got to try to work on that and stop them.

“They don’t care that I am young. They aren’t going to let me off the hook; they might even see it as a good thing that they might be able to put me off. It’s difficult but I enjoy the challenge of playing against the older guys.”

Fellow 19-year-old Northern Ireland stars Conor Bradley and Isaac Price would say the same.

Bradley and Charles started both Group H games, while Price came off the bench twice.

“Conor is so good as a wing back, I feel like we do help with the energy. Isaac coming on replenishes the team,” states Charles.

“We have young, talented players and Michael is trying to get us all involved and that is something to build on in the future.

“It definitely helps. I flew here with Isaac. Normally we fly together and it helps having another young one along and that helps with the whole experience.”

On losing 1-0 at home to Finland, the teenager said: “I thought against Finland we put on a good display and played well. We created good chances to win the game but we gave away a silly goal which is always frustrating.

“These things can happen and it’s nothing to dwell on. I think we can look back and improve on what we have done but I feel like our confidence is still there.”