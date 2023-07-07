Shea Charles: NI midfielder on verge of £9m move to Championship promotion chasers

Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles looks set to travel to Southampton this weekend for a medical ahead of a £9million move to the Championship side.

The 19-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester City and could be confirmed as a Saint shortly, per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to Romano, the deal will include both a buy-back and sell-on clause for City, who still highly rate the English-born playmaker but do not see a place for him in their system at present.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Southampton, meanwhile, see him as a ready-made replacement for soon-to-be departing Roméo Lavia, who is expected to leave the club in this window.

Charles has been a stand-out performer for Northern Ireland since making his debut in June 2022, the former under-age international adapting his game to the senior level flawlessly.

He has since gone on to make eight senior appearances for Northern Ireland, including in both of last month’s games against Denmark and Kazakhstan, becoming an integral member of the midfield.

At club level, Charles has made just one senior appearance after coming on as a substitute against Brentford in Manchester City’s final game of the Premier League season, instead dazzling for their Under-23s.

The City Academy graduate, who joined the Citizens aged just seven, won the Premier League 2 title with their under-age side in the 2021-22 season and was tipped for big things as a result.

It was thought that the Premier League champions would try and loan out the Northern Ireland ace but it appears they are happy to let him leave permanently, with the Saints set to be the benefactors.