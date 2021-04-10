Shiels joy as Northern Ireland 'throw a spanner in the works' by closing in on place at Euro finals

Kenny Shiels declared that Northern Ireland have 'thrown a spanner in the works' after they took a major step towards a place in the Women's Euro 2022 finals.

Goals from Rachel Furness and Simone Magill gave the girls in green a fantastic 2-1 victory over Ukraine in Kovalivka to seize the advantage in the first leg of their play-off clash.

Now they know that any kind of positive result in Tuesday's second leg at Seaview will book their ticket to the finals in England next summer.

"The legs were starting to go and I had to get a few off the pitch because we are part-time and they are full-time - they are professionals - and this has thrown a spanner into the works," said Shiels.

Shiels, who had seven part-time players in his starting line-up, added: “No one can understand how a team with players who work in shops and hospitals are here, playing against professional footballers who play in France, who play in Italy.

“It’s amazing what these girls are achieving and hopefully we go the extra furlong and hopefully they can do well in the next leg and see if we can get through.”

Shiels had said before the game, the biggest in the team’s history, that he wanted a performance, but in the end it was all about the result — one that has given the team a massive injection of belief.

It comes, however, with a warning of not being over-confident from the manager.

“We weren’t as fluent as we have been, but in the second leg we have a dangerous lead,” he said.

“It’s half-time, we lead by a goal, we’re ultra-cautious of the expectations that might evolve from the result that we got.

“I’m very conscious of that. I don’t want people to think that it’s home and hosed, there is a lot of work to do.”

After scoring the crucial winning goal, Simone Magill is relishing the second leg and what awaits if the team can finish the job.

“We love a challenge, we came here and we were confident and we will be confident going into Tuesday as well, but we recognise that there is a very long way to go,” she said.

“There is still a big 90 minutes ahead and we are going to give it absolutely everything again and hopefully get us over the line.”