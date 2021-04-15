Simon Byrne had 'full agreement' to name PSNI officer following Northern Ireland women's football team victory

Tweet was later removed following 'barrage' of criticism

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne had "full agreement" to name a serving officer, who also plays for the Northern Ireland women's football team, in a tweet celebrating their win earlier this week.

The team made history by qualifying for the Euro 2022 finals following a 2-0 win over the Ukraine at Seaview on Tuesday.

In response, Mr Byrne issued a tweet on Wednesday sending his best wishes to the team, while naming a player who is serving constable with the force. He added the PSNI is "very proud" of the officer.

The tweet attracted a barrage of criticism, with many pointing out the potential security risks of publicly naming an officer. The post was later deleted.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The Chief Constable tweeted congratulations to one of his officers yesterday (Wednesday 14 April) following the qualification of the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Team.

"The tweet was posted with the full agreement of the officer. Unfortunately, due to the negative comments and responses, the tweet was later removed."