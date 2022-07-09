Simone Magill still has key role to play for Northern Ireland despite injury cutting her Euro 2022 short: Sarah McFadden

Sarah McFadden has promised injury-stricken Simone Magill that she will still be a big part of the Northern Ireland squad at the Women’s Euro 2022 finals despite having her tournament ended prematurely.

The IFA confirmed yesterday that Magill is out of the remaining group games against Austria and England after she had to be helped from the field in the closing stages of the 4-1 defeat to Norway in the opening game.

She is now awaiting the results of scans to ascertain the exact extent of what has already been confirmed as a serious knee injury, but initial fears are that she has suffered cruciate ligament damage likely to rule her out for the rest of this year.

Abbie Magee and Demi Vance both started Thursday’s match after overcoming recent cruciate ligament injuries. Ashley Hutton won her race against time to make the squad after suffering the same injury last year and McFadden is among a total of six players in the Northern Ireland 23 who have also ruptured cruciate ligaments in the past.

“So many in the squad have gone through it,” said McFadden.

“She’s more gutted because she isn’t going to be able to start her new season after moving to Aston Villa and she’s missing the rest of this tournament, but now it is for us to remind her that all of us have gone through it and come out the other side.

“The main thing is trying to keep her positive and we want her to be part of our group. She is an inspiring member of our group, she is the first professional player and we look up to her.

“Nobody sees what Simone is like in the changing room. She is quiet, but is the first one that if we need something... like at Christmas I’ll say, ‘Have you got any boots?’ And she’ll get boots.

“It’s the little things that nobody realises what it means to us, so we need her in our squad and if that is on the pitch or off it we’ll have her here.”