Slovakia appoint new manager ahead of Euro 2020 play-off tie against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park

New Slovakia boss Stefan Tarkovic is no stranger to the national team.

Slovakia have named Stefan Tarkovic as interim manager ahead of the upcoming Euro 2020 play-off final against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

Despite edging past the Republic of Ireland on penalties earlier this month, the Slovakia FA opted to sack manager Pavel Hapal after almost two years in charge.

Tarkovic returns to the national set-up having worked as assistant to Jan Kozak during his five year reign as Slovakia boss from 2013. During that time, Tarkovic helped the national side to only their second appearance at a major finals tournament and their first ever European Championships at Euro 2016.

After beating Russia and drawing with England in the group stage, they progressed to the last 16, where they lost 3-0 to Germany.

Like his counterpart Ian Baraclough, Tarkovic will be bidding to help his side to a remarkable second successive European Championships qualification when they take to the pitch in Belfast on November 12.

Before working under Kozak with the national team, Tarkovic managed MFK Kosice, Tatran Presov and seven-time Slovakian Superliga champions Zilina, although spent less than a year in charge of each of the three Slovakian sides.

His highest league finish in that time was seventh place with Zilina, who he guided to the Slovak Cup final and Europa League qualification after stepping up from assistant manager halfway through the season as a result of Frans Adelaar's sacking.

Having joined midway through the previous campaign, Tarkovic had been part of the coaching set-up that led Zilina to the league title in 2012.

He briefly took charge of the national team following Kozak's departure in October 2018.

"The most important thing for us is that a person who knows the team comes," explained Slovakia FA President Jan Kovacik when the appointment was announced on Tuesday.

Assisted by former Slovakian internationals Marek Mintal and Samuel Slovak, Tarkovic will take charge of the side at least through next month's international triple-header. If he leads his side past Northern Ireland and into the Euros, he may be given the job on a permanent basis.