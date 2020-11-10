Slovakia can handle 'even more defensive' Northern Ireland after beating Republic, predicts Marek Hamsik

Veteran playmaker confident Slovakia will do the double over Irish sides to qualify

Slovakian superstar Marek Hamsik is confident his team have what it takes to handle whatever comes their way at Windsor Park in the Euro 2020 play-off final against Northern Ireland.

The experienced attacking midfielder has admitted that Northern Ireland's defence will be difficult to break down in Thursday night's crunch encounter, but there is genuine belief in the Slovakian squad that they can overcome Ian Baraclough's side in Belfast and make it an Irish double having defeated the Republic in last month's semi-final.

Currently contracted to Chinese Super League club Dalian Pro, who are managed by Rafael Benitez, former Napoli favourite Hamsik has revealed he has been training on his own in Slovakia for the past month to be perfectly prepared for what he describes as 'the match of the year'.

The Slovakian captain, who has 123 caps and netted a winning goal against Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier in 2008, is relishing this week's winner takes all affair.

''It's the match of the year. We all know what's going on. It is every player's dream to get to the European Championships and we're set up to handle the match,'' stated the 33-year-old who is his nation's record scorer with 26 goals.

On Northern Ireland, Hamsik said: "It's a similar team to the Republic of Ireland, perhaps even more defensive. They care about the defence phase, this is their biggest weapon. Compactness, hardness and good defence. It will be difficult to break them, but football is about the details and will decide it."

Hamsik has been keeping fit by cycling and running at home in Slovakia after an agreement was reached between former national team coach Pavel Hapal and his club boss, ex-Liverpool supremo Benitez, to avoid Covid-19 quarantine restrictions in China.

Hamsik, who has been voted Slovak player of the year eight times, says: “I didn’t want to risk training with any team. I preferred to prepare like this in order to stay healthy and with a negative test.

‘’It didn’t make sense for me to travel to China, where I would spend two weeks in quarantine in a motel and I couldn’t prepare.’’

Hertha Berlin’s Peter Pekarík says he has been trying to gain as much information as possible prior to facing Northern Ireland.

The Slovakian defender conceded: “We have a difficult test ahead of us. I have information from team-mates from Hertha Berlin, when the German national team and the Norwegian national team played against them.

“They confirmed to me that nothing easy awaits us and we cannot underestimate a single second. Last year, they defeated the Czechs, drew with the Dutch and eliminated a strong Bosnia and Herzegovina.’’

Meanwhile having lost Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans to injury, Aberdeen winger Matthew Kennedy has also withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad with Baraclough bringing in Rochdale’s Ryan McLaughlin, the brother of Conor.

Ian Baraclough

“Ryan can play in a multitude of positions and has good pace. He has had his injury problems, but he has had a good run of games with Rochdale and I felt he was the right player to bring in,” said Baraclough.

On the countdown to the biggest game of his football life the Northern Ireland manager, who took a training session with the squad yesterday, added: ‘’The players’ minds are on it. They are trying to find out information on the opposition. There’s a concentration. They want to get down to business. That’s how it was last month, that’s how I feel it is today and we’ll build that up as we go along.

“We know it’s a game we are capable of winning if we set our minds right, if we do the right things. We had a good meeting already to set out the next 10 or 11 days. All eyes are on the Slovakia game now.”

Stuart Dallas believes Northern Ireland proved doubters wrong by defeating Bosnia in the semi-final and they can do it again by overcoming Slovakia on Thursday night.

He states: “We gave it everything in Bosnia, worked hard every day in the lead-up and winning it has given us a lift.

“Slovakia will be the same type of team as Bosnia and we know we will have to be on it. We are not over-confident, but we are confident that if we play to the best of our ability then we can match anyone, especially at Windsor Park.”