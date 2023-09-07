Slovenia 4 Northern Ireland 2 ratings: Conor McMenamin stars despite defeat in Ljubljana

It wasn’t to be for Northern Ireland in Ljubljana on Thursday night as they were beaten 4-2 by Slovenia in their Euro 2024 qualifier.

Here’s how Graham Luney rated the individual performances...

Starting XI

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 5

40th appearance for the shot-stopper, was left exposed and beaten in third minute. Was tricked by deflection for second and had no chance with Sesko finish. Sporar outwitted him for fourth.

Paddy McNair – 5

Allowed Sporar to run free for the opener. The Northern Ireland defence simply couldn’t cope with the Slovenia frontline.

Jonny Evans – 6

Manchester United comeback king was caught cold for opener and second goal took deflection off him. Fortune smiled on him in the second half when his deflected finish hit the net.

Ciaron Brown – 5

Ended up on the deck and needing treatment as Petar Stojanović fired his side in front. Had to go off in the 21st minute with ankle injury. Cruel and painful twist.

Trai Hume – 6

Some good link-up play as Northern Ireland passed the ball around with pace and purpose. But it was a night when the backline that O’Neill praised was battered by Sesko and Sporar.

Shea Charles – 6

Made few important interventions, though efforts from distance lacked accuracy. Retains possession so well but earned a booking for late challenge.

George Saville – 5

Still awaits first goal and rarely has impact in attacking sense, but is combative and does ugly work in midfield. The midfield was decent going forward but was also exposed.

Matty Kennedy – 6

Kilmarnock winger made his second competitive start, early free kick floated narrowly wide and promising attacking play. Whipped in good crosses but no reward. Unfortunate to be taken off at half-time.

Isaac Price – 6

O’Neill clearly has faith in the youngster and he rewarded him in seventh minute with a cool finish for his first international goal. Perfect timing and execution from the 19-year-old who picked up booking in second half and was removed on 64 minutes.

Dion Charles – 5

Tough night for frustrated lone frontman, was unable to score from close range but Price delivered. Taken off at half-time.

Conor McMenamin – 7

Stunning delivery that lead to Price equaliser. Showed plenty of tricks on the flanks, his teasing crosses deserved more. Brilliant wing play, though less service in second half.

Substitutions

Craig Cathcart (for Brown 21) – 6

Conor Washington (for Kennedy 45) – 6

Josh Magennis (for D Charles 45) – 6

Ali McCann (for Price 64) – 6

Paul Smyth (for Cathcart 76) – 6

Subs not used: Lyons, Southwood, Thompson, Toal, Hazard, Spencer, Jones.