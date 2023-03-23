Stephen Craigan: Northern Ireland can upset the odds and qualify for Euro 2024

Michael O'Neill is back for a second stint as Northern Ireland manager

Former international defender Stephen Craigan believes a strong start is essential if Northern Ireland are to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Michael O’Neill’s team kick-off their qualifying campaign in Serravalle against San Marino tonight, before playing Finland in Belfast on Sunday.

Craigan — who won 54 caps for the national team — believes four points from this week’s fixtures is an absolute minimum for Northern Ireland.

Speaking on the Bel Tel podcast, Craigan said: “The question everyone is asking is, ‘is top two achievable?’

“The truth is, we shouldn’t even be asking that question considering how poor we were in the last campaign.

“But Michael’s return has brought a sense of optimism back to the set-up. I know the players can’t wait to get back working with him again.

“That gives me optimism and it makes me think that we can upset the odds and make the top two.

“If you look back on Euro 2016 qualifying, there were a lot of teams about the same level. They all took points off each other.

“This looks a similar sort of group. Denmark probably should dominate the group, but there’s no reason why we can’t take points off the likes of Finland and Slovenia.

“Our home form has to improve. We won very few games there during Ian Baraclough’s reign. We need to make Windsor Park a tough place to go once more.

“We also need to get off to a fast start. Michael managed that in the Euro 2016 campaign, the 2018 World Cup campaign and the last Euros. He will see that has vital to our success this time around.

“It’s hard to play catch-up in a 10-game group. We need if not six, at least four from these two games.

“If we can do that, we can build a bit of momentum and go from there.”

Tonight’s clash will be O’Neill’s first game in charge of Northern Ireland since his return was confirmed earlier this year. Craigan believes the former Shamrock Rovers boss will find it difficult to repeat the success of his first stint.

He told the latest edition of the Bel Tel podcast: “In theory, it’s a brilliant appointment but we all know football doesn’t always work out they way you expect it to.

“I think the Association were keen to appoint someone who knew how it worked and knew what international football involved.

“Stephen Robinson and Jim Magilton also fitted that bill, and I think either one of them would have down a good job.

“But that fact Michael was available meant things fell nicely for the Irish FA. He was the right man at the right time.

“We have to get results against the odds. We’re fifth seeds for a reason, after all. And when you look at Michael’s career, that’s exactly what he does.

“And although we won’t have most of them available for this week’s games, I’m sure Michael’s return helped convince the likes of the Evans brothers, Stuart Dallas and Steve Davis to give it one last go.”

*​Michael O’Neill: Can the returning Northern Ireland manager recapture the magic of Euro 2016? is available to stream or download via Spotify or belfasttelegraph.co.uk/podcasts