Stephen Kenny: I can turn Republic of Ireland round... look at Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland reign after his Luxembourg shock

Under-fire Stephen Kenny insists the Republic of Ireland can prosper under his management - just as Northern Ireland did with Michael O'Neill at the helm despite an early defeat to minnows Luxembourg.

Former Derry City chief Kenny finds himself under pressure after less than a year in the job having won none of his first 10 games in charge, a run which culminated in Saturday's embarrassing 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by the Grand Duchy at the Aviva Stadium.

However, he remains convinced that, like predecessor Mick McCarthy and O'Neill, who had a similar experience after taking charge of neighbours Northern Ireland, his team can be a serious threat.

He said: "We can look at other teams over the years, in recent history. It was pointed out to me that Mick McCarthy's team, which got to the World Cup, didn't win in their first seven or something, and they had some brilliant players at the time.

"It was pointed out that Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland had a long unsuccessful run, and lost to Luxembourg as well in 2013, and that was a turning point.

"I want to build a team that really exhilarates Irish football people, and that's it, nothing more than that. We want to be much better. We hit a low the other day getting beaten by Luxembourg. We've got to take that on the chin.

"Some of our play has been nothing short of brilliant against Slovakia and Serbia and we'll continue to build on that and get better again. That's the way I feel it now."

Just two games into the new qualifying campaign, the Republic are up against it following defeats by Serbia and Luxembourg, and while they did indeed play well in parts in Belgrade, they emerged empty-handed.

Former international Tony Cascarino accused Kenny, who will send his team into friendly battle with World Cup hosts Qatar in Hungary tonight, of “tactical ignorance” in his column in The Times as he assessed his efforts to introduce a more exciting brand of football.

Kenny hit back: “Tactically ignorant? I don’t think that would be the case. I wouldn’t agree with that.”

For all the criticism which has come his way, Kenny remains committed to the cause and retains the backing of his employers, with Football Association of Ireland chairman Roy Barrett having leapt to his defence.

The manager said: “Roy Barrett and the Board have been supportive to everything we are doing and I have not sensed any change in that regard at all, so that’s all appreciated.

“As well as working hard behind the scenes, we have to work hard to get better and I think there are areas that we have to improve in for sure.”

Meanwhile, Kenny has highlighted the issue of human rights in Qatar ahead of tonight’s friendly against the World Cup hosts.

His comments come after players from Germany, Norway and the Netherlands wore T-shirts voicing their collective concern ahead of qualifiers in the last week after a recent study claimed 6,500 migrant workers had died in the 10 years since the nation was awarded the finals.

Asked ahead of this evening’s game if his players would follow suit, Kenny said he had not discussed it with them, but added: “I’m all about freedom of speech. Any individual has the right to express their opinion, I have no problem with that.

“There is a clear issue with human rights in the building of stadiums in Qatar and the number of people who have died. You can’t sweep that under the carpet, it can’t be ignored.

“It’s not acceptable for so many people to lose their lives. The disparity of wealth between rich and poor, to have people living in conditions of squalor and have people dying in those conditions is not acceptable.”