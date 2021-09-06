Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland job not under threat in short term

Stephen Kenny will be given more time to demonstrate he is the right long-term option to manage the Republic of Ireland.

But the loss of skipper Seamus Coleman to a muscle injury has stiffened the task ahead of tomorrow’s showdown with Serbia – a game that has taken on additional importance with a view to erasing the memory of the scrappy draw with Azerbaijan .

FAI officials were satisfied that the midweek performance in Portugal reflected progress that was hinted at during the summer gathering.

Confidence was knocked by a poor showing against Azerbaijan which killed off the Republic’s already distant hopes of playing their way back into the World Cup picture.

While Kenny is under pressure to get a growing band of sceptics back on side, he is not under threat of quick action if things go badly against the Serbs.

The Republic are out of the World Cup picture and a small crowd for next month’s friendly with Qatar would be damaging to the Dubliner.

However, the reality is that the remainder of the campaign can be used to measure progress with nothing actually riding on the results in the short term.

Kenny is technically under contract until next July.