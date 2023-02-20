Steve Davis: “My induction into Rangers Hall of Fame is difficult to put into words”

The Northern Ireland captain was played 317 times for Rangers

Steven Davis was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame last night. Photograph courtesy of Rangers Football Club.

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has been inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame.

The Glasgow club inducted long-serving midfielder Davis alongside right-back James Tavernier and veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor at a gala dinner on Sunday night.

Over his two spells at Ibrox, Davis has made 317 appearances for the Light Blues, helping them to four league titles and six domestic cup wins. He has also featured in two European finals for Rangers.

Davis joins a list of Ibrox legends that includes Ally McCoist and Brian Laudrup.

A delighted Davis said: "It's huge, and it's really difficult to put into words in terms of the magnitude of it. I think growing up in Northern Ireland and being a boyhood fan, my dream was always to play for the club first and foremost.

"But to be inducted into the hall of fame with people I idolised growing up it is a really special moment for me.

"It means a lot. There is such a big following from Northern Ireland. All my friends and myself grew up as fans and we emulated the players when growing up and playing in the park.

"I have a lot of memories and ups and downs. You go through the emotions during the course of a season."

Whether Davis plays another game for Rangers remains to be seen. The midfielder damaged his knee in December, an injury which has ruled him out of the rest of the Light Blues’ campaign and next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers. Davis has won a record 140 caps for Northern Ireland.