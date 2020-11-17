Steven Davis among five withdrawals from Northern Ireland squad as UK caps record on hold

Steven Davis will have to wait until 2021 to tie the UK caps record after withdrawing from the Northern Ireland squad.

The Rangers midfielder has left the panel due to personal reasons ahead of Wednesday's evening's final UEFA Nations League clash at home to Romania.

Davis needs just one more cap to tie legendary England goalkeeper Peter Shilton on 125 caps.

Striker Kyle Lafferty and midfielder George Saville will also play no part in the fixture while both Niall McGinn and Jordan Thompson have withdrawn due to injury.

Manager Ian Baraclough has called Aberdeen winger Matthew Kennedy back into the squad.

Should the UEFA disciplinary committee delay its decision on the cancelled fixture between Romania and Norway, Northern Ireland will go into Wednesday's game knowing a win could yet yield a reprieve from relegation to the UEFA Nations League C.