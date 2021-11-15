Steven Davis and Jonny Evans ‘aren’t ready’ to retire after helping Northern Ireland halt Italy, says Ian Baraclough

Skipper Davis reiterated after Monday evening's impressive 0-0 draw at home to Italy that he has not yet made a decision on his international future but his manager declared his confidence that both of his key men will remain with the squad for next year's Nations League campaign.

Their futures were a significant part of the narrative leading into what Baraclough hopes is not their final window as Northern Ireland players.

Evans (33) has been struggling since May with a foot condition - plantar fasciitis - but is back in action for Leicester City and Northern Ireland while Davis (36) continues to shine for Rangers as well as at international level.

Last week, Evans spoke of his "delight" at returning to add to his now 93 senior caps, while Davis stressed how "sad" he will be when his time as a Northern Ireland player comes to an end.

And now Baraclough has heaped praise on a pair he is confident will continue to be central to his side.

"You heard their comments this week; they're not ready to finish and I refuse to answer any more questions on it to be honest," he smiled after full-time at Windsor Park.

"Davo's said he'll stop when he stops enjoying it, when he finds it difficult. For me, he's the heartbeat of the team still.

"Jonny behind him gives us that extra bit of composure as well. The back line were superb. They had to deal with a lot tonight.

"A lot of (the preparation) had to be done with video analysis and resting the legs as much as possible. When you've got someone like that at the back (Evans) and in midfield (Davis), they can help control things and calm things down.

"For me, they're still at the forefront of this team driving it on so why finish? I think this team is getting better and hopefully we can show it in the Nations League then in the Euros."

At least publicly, Davis wasn't willing to be so forthright, sticking to his consistent line that there will now be a period of reflection before he comes to any conclusion over his future.

"Whenever that day comes, it's never going to be easy to accept, whether it's my choice or not," he said of his eventual retirement. "I've had some of my most memorable moments in a Northern Ireland shirt. It's always an honour to pull it on. I don't know in all honesty what the future holds.

"The next Euro campaign is going to be so important for us and I need to take into account giving young players the opportunity to show what they can do as well.

"I genuinely haven't made any decisions. It's going to be a very difficult one. I think it's important to get this campaign out of the way. My focus was on these two games and then take a step back, have those conversations with my family and the manager and see what's the best way to move forward."

The skipper did, at least, agree with Baraclough that brighter days could well be ahead of this team, with the likes of Ali McCann, Daniel Ballard and Shayne Lavery all stepping up for the senior side in recent months, joined by teenage hopefuls like Conor Bradley and Nottingham Forest's Dale Taylor.

"I certainly hope so," he said. "There is quality in the side. We've been disrupted in this campaign with injuries, Covid and different things to contend with. It's important when we get together we have as strong a squad as possible and if we do that, we'll give ourselves the chance of being successful.

"With some of the young players coming through and bringing that energy, hopefully we can build on this moving into the Nations League."

As regards Monday's draw itself, it spoke volumes that the reaction was tinged with regret following three big chances Northern Ireland created in the second half, George Saville and Stuart Dallas going close before Conor Washington's last minute effort was blocked on the line.

"You know you're going have to work for long periods, sustain some pressure, fill in gaps, work your absolute socks off and we did that in abundance," said the boss.

"Then you know you're going to get one or two chances as it goes on and they start to take chances one v one at the back. Conor Washington had the best chance of the game I think.

"I feel for Conor because he's desperate to score goals. He gets in some good positions. He did everything right but Bonucci is a class defender, gets himself on the line. Conor couldn't quite get the power on the shot after he'd done the hard work really, getting round (goalkeeper Gianluigi) Donnarumma, nicking it off him and feinting to come inside. He'll be tossing and turning tonight thinking about that one."

With the manager now set to put pen to paper on a new contract, this result will certainly engender another measure of goodwill amongst the support.

"The players' work-rate and desire to go and get a result in what was a dead rubber for us, people said," Baraclough stressed. "They don't understand. Every game means something for them. Wearing the green shirt is something to be thought of with pride and cherished.

"Gianluca (Vialli - Italy assistant) at the side said it was an Italian style defensive performance from us. That's what they're known for so I'll take that."

Vialli's boss Roberto Mancini seemed entirely unsurprised as to just how tough his side found their trip to Belfast.

"I'm disappointed because we didn't find a goal in the first half," he reflected. "We played a good game with good possession but Northern Ireland is difficult. They play with all players behind the ball, they are strong and tall. If you don't score fast, it's difficult."