Steven Davis given same advice as Pat Jennings was ahead of 1986 World Cup as Gerry Armstrong backs Northern Ireland captain

Northern Ireland legend Gerry Armstrong has urged Steven Davis to prolong his international career and follow in the footsteps of Pat Jennings by finishing at a major tournament.

Rangers midfielder Davis, who turns 37 in January, has yet to make a decision on whether he will continue playing for Northern Ireland though, after his superb performance in the 0-0 draw at home to Italy in a World Cup qualifier last week, the fans hope the skipper adds to his 132 caps.

Armstrong believes Davis can play on just like goalkeeping hero Jennings, who kept going until he was 41, ending his international life at the 1986 World Cup finals having made 119 appearances for his country. Only Davis has more for Northern Ireland.

“I’d love Steven to stay on. I am a big fan of his. I feel if you can still run, you can still play and his energy as well as his quality against Italy was fantastic,” said Armstrong at the launch of his autobiography ‘My Story, My Journey’.

“I had to convince Pat Jennings to keep going after he turned 37. Our manager Billy Bingham used to phone me to say ‘talk to Pat because he’s not sure about carrying on’ and I would talk to him and say ‘we need you, you have to keep going’ and he went on to play at the 1986 World Cup finals before retiring. The last game for Pat was against Brazil, the same as myself, Billy Hamilton and Jimmy Nicholl.

“The best way to finish your international career is at a major tournament and I would give the same advice to Steven Davis. The next one for Northern Ireland is Euro 2024 and I believe we have a chance of qualification and I’d love to see Davo around for that.”

Armstrong added that had Jonny Evans not missed half of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, Northern Ireland would have gone closer to making it to Qatar.

“If we had Jonny Evans available throughout, we would have been very close to qualification because with us you need all the big players available,” said the former striker. “I was encouraged with how we played against Italy. If Northern Ireland can do that on one day, we can do that on several days and we can definitely qualify again.

“I believe Ian Baraclough is the right man moving forward. Having been Under-21 manager he knows what is coming through and can blend the exciting young talent like Daniel Ballard with players who have been around for a while and still have much to offer.”