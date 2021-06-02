Steven Davis ‘humbled’ after scooping International Personality of the Year award for Rangers and Northern Ireland heroics

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has won the Reavey & Co Solicitors International Personality of the Year prize at the NI Football Awards.

During the 2020-21 season, the Northern Ireland captain surpassed Peter Shilton’s international caps record for a British player. Davis now has an extraordinary 126 caps for Northern Ireland, and at the age of 36 shows no signs of letting up.

At club level, the midfielder captained Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade.

Davis said: “I’m delighted and humbled. I’d like to thank the football writers and sponsors Reavey Solicitors for the award.

“I know this award considers both club and international form, so for me to win it in a year when Jonny Evans won the FA Cup and Stuart Dallas did so well in the Premier League is amazing.

“It was a strange season for me at international level. It was incredible to become the most-capped player in British history, and I still want to build upon that landmark and win more caps for my country.

"However, missing out on the Euros was devastating. It would have been something to cherish, and it was tough to see it slip away after getting so close.

“But I don’t think Northern Ireland fans should be too downbeat. There are good young players coming through and I’m confident there is a bright future there. At Rangers, we’re also building something.

"It’s been a difficult 10 years, so this year’s success was very special, particularly as we finished the league unbeaten. It’s important that we build upon that next year by winning more trophies and performing well in the Champions League. I want to be part of that.”

The Cullybackey man was left out of Ian Baraclough's squad for the end-of-season friendlies with Malta and Ukraine, allowing him to recharge his batteries over the summer break.

The NI Football Awards are organised by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association in conjunction with the Northern Ireland Football League.

Linfield boss David Healy is the Aktivora Manager of the Year while Blues striker Shayne Lavery is Danske Bank Player of the Year and Dream Spanish Homes Young Player of the Year.