Steven Davis: I have a special relationship with Northern Ireland fans and won’t rush into a decision over my future

Nations League

Northern Ireland fans were singing the Steven Davis song. You know the one, referencing Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

Inside the Georgios Kamaras Stadium, the Rangers midfielder, having just played his 140th international, walked over to the supporters, applauded them and tapped his heart and the badge on his shirt.

Forty minutes later, this legendary figure in Northern Ireland football history was telling me he was going to consider his international future now that the 2022 Nations League had ended.

Davis will forever be associated with Northern Ireland 3 Greece 1 and that epic October night in 2015 when he scored twice and produced a performance of pure class to inspire the country to the Euro 2016 Finals, a first major tournament for 30 years.

How ironic if the result of his final game for the nation he loves turns out to be Greece 3 Northern Ireland 1.

The Green and White Army want Davis to keep going. A team minus the midfield maestro is unthinkable to them.

In recent years, the former Southampton star, who is 38 on New Year’s Day, has looked at the international scene on a campaign by campaign basis and he is right to take his time and sit down with his family and discuss what comes next.

Davis, who has spoken in the past of his dream to manage Northern Ireland in the future, said: “I think it is important to reflect and not make knee-jerk decisions.

“When that day does come it will be very emotional for me, to be honest. Everyone knows how much it means to me playing for Northern Ireland.

“I think I need to really feel I can still contribute as much as I want to and that has to be shared amongst everybody.”

On the supporters belting out his song at the end, Davis commented: “It was a really nice moment for me coming off the back of a defeat.

“They were singing my song before the game and after the game.

“I have had a fantastic relationship with the fans and I am very appreciative of the support they have given me since the day I made my debut and that has never changed regardless of results.

“That’s why it is so special because you feel you are representing your people as well.

“I think they feel I have given 100% every time I have put on the jersey and that is something I have tried to do.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell admitted Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat was “self-inflicted” with Northern Ireland making mistakes that led to all of Greece’s goals.

“It was kind of self-inflicted. It was a weird 90 minutes, I thought we were really good in spells then others the complete opposite, trying to find our footing in the game and I think we just handed it to them,” said the Burnley player.

“The game was there for the taking.

“Obviously at times we weren’t careful enough with playing out from the back and we gave some opportunities to them, but also there were some great opportunities created through ourselves playing out, getting that final pass correct to get them on the back foot.”