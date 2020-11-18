Steven Davis is as hungry as ever to lead Northern Ireland, says Ian Baraclough

NI skipper won't be throwing in towel

Ian Baraclough has reassured Northern Ireland fans their inspirational captain Steven Davis is not about to call time on his glittering international career.

The Rangers favourite has left the squad for personal reasons ahead of tonight's final Nations League group game against Romania at Windsor Park.

The 35-year-old would have equalled former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton's British caps record of 125 appearances but now his withdrawal has sparked fears the Cullybackey man will not be back for the World Cup qualifiers in March.

But Northern Ireland boss Baraclough says he's not aware of any of his big game players contemplating international retirement following last week's Euro 2020 play-off final defeat to Slovakia.

"The lads showed character in abundance in the Austria game and the senior lads are at the front, driving it on. I don't see anything that tells me that Steven Davis is not ready to play anymore," said Baraclough.

"Steven took a call last night and he's had to go home. So for personal reasons he is out of the squad. All the conversations I've had with everyone in the group have been positive. We spoke after the Slovakia game about resetting our sights and drawing a line under the Euros, it's gone and we can't do anything about that but we can affect the next qualification.

"This time next year we could be celebrating being in a World Cup. For the next year the lads are fully refocused, there's a hunger and desire. They have been in two play-offs for major competitions and we fell at the final hurdle but there is still a hunger among the lads."

Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith (19) will play some part tonight.

The Irish FA, meanwhile, could suffer another loss if their Elite Performance Director Jim Magilton joins Dundalk.

Magilton, who helps run the ClubNI academy, is a front-runner to become the new Director of Football at Oriel Park.

Magilton, who has managed Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers, has knowledge of the League of Ireland from his time as assistant to Michael O’Neill when Shamrock Rovers won the title in 2011.

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn and Stoke City midfielder Jordan Thompson are ruled out of tonight’s game through injury, while Reggina striker Kyle Lafferty and Middlesbrough midfielder George Saville have both returned home for personal reasons. Aberdeen winger Matthew Kennedy has regained fitness and returned to the squad.

Matthew Kennedy

As was the case in the play-off final, only 1,060 fans will be admitted to Windsor Park due to Covid-19 restrictions. Northern Ireland are bottom of their Nations League group with just one point from five matches and need a win to have any chance of avoiding relegation from the second tier of the competition.

After a 2-1 defeat in Austria on Sunday, Baraclough’s side are desperate to end this triple-header on a positive note while they await news from Uefa on the Romania v Norway fixture which was postponed following a positive Covid-19 case in the Norwegian camp.

“It won’t change how we go about the game,” added Baraclough. “We’ve got a game plan, we’ve worked on stuff and we know the threats Romania will pose. In our mindset we are going out to win the game and that doesn’t change if we get a ruling from Uefa on the game from the other night. We leave that up to them; it’s something we can’t control and we go into this game feeling positive.

“We know how tough it is to qualify. The boys have had to battle hard to get to where they are.

“There’s been the World Cup play-off, the Euros play-off the other night; we are doing exceptionally well to be where we are. We know that and we want to carry on doing that.”

After the 1986 World Cup success, Northern Ireland went 30 years without featuring in a major tournament, but the Euro 2016 journey changed the mindset of the squad and their two play-off near misses offer hope the country is not set for another lengthy spell in the wilderness.

“This is certainly not the end of an era, which is the phrase which has been bandied around,” insisted Baraclough.

“We still have those players who achieved qualification for Euro 2016 and the two play-offs. We still have that core of players and some younger ones, who are developing nicely.

“We don’t want to heap too much pressure on their shoulders. But the academy system has churned out more good players this year who have come across the water to good clubs in England and Scotland.

Ian Baraclough

“So we know there’s a good group of players coming through. We’re developing them at the right rate. We test them when it’s right, maybe younger players playing in the age group above them. That’s what we have to do. We’ve got the right people in the right place to do that, to nurture them. Hopefully they will develop at the right rate. If one or two of them are fast-tracked and manage to go a couple of years ahead of what’s expected, then that’s great.”

Nine Nations League games without a victory must hurt the players.

“Not winning games when you feel as if you should do, that annoys the players,” said Baraclough.

“But you learn stuff along the way and that opens my eyes to certain things.”