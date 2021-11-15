Steven Davis is putting his full focus on shocking Italy and not fuelling more retirement talk

The questions kept coming about his international future but Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis passed them off like he was pinging a ball around Windsor Park.

For the 36-year-old Rangers star tonight is about the team producing a big performance against European champions Italy rather than any individual. That’s Davis for you... as selfless as he is supreme in the middle of the pitch.

He’s been in the game long enough to know that on the eve of the final World Cup qualifier of the campaign, the retirement poser would crop up insisting that no decision had been made and that he would reflect on how he’s feeling and talk things over with his family and manager Ian Baraclough before making a call.

The truth is Northern Ireland fans wish the all-time great, earning his 132nd cap this evening, could go on forever. Team-mates would tell you the same. Even 16 plus years on from making his international debut Davis is the most influential player in the side.

So, to that question. Davis replied: “I’ve been asked about it quite regularly over the last few months. I don’t know whether people are trying to retire me or what. In all honesty, at this stage in my career I don’t think too far ahead. The honest answer is I haven’t made any decision.

“We’ve enough to contend with bringing the European champions here. My full focus is on that and then reflections can take place after the campaign.

“Then I think it is important that I sit down with my family and have good conversations with them, also the manager and see what is best moving forward.”

Davis has played in every iconic victory at Windsor in the 21st century, from setting up David Healy for the winner against England in 2005 to scoring twice versus Greece to send the nation to Euro 2016. Beating Italy, who need a victory in Belfast to qualify for next year’s World Cup, would make for another epic night.

Asked what such a result could do for the current group of players, Davis said: “When you get wins in general it builds belief and confidence in what we are doing. If you get one against the bigger nations that multiplies tenfold.

“It would be massive for the group especially going into the next couple of years which are going to be really important for us. We want to put ourselves back in a position where we can challenge again to qualify.

“Coming up against all the top nations is special, it’s a great challenge for the players, especially the younger players. You always want to test yourself against the best to gauge where you’re at and we know we need to be at our best.

“I’ve been part of teams which have claimed massive scalps over the years and that’s always your hope going into these games.

“We know the challenge ahead, the expectation will all be on Italy. It’s going to be very difficult, but if things can fall in place on the night and we all perform, you never know what can happen in football and that’s why we love it.”

As a kid, Davis used to watch Italian football every Sunday on Channel 4 including current Azzurri manager Roberto Mancini. While at Southampton Davis scored on two occasions against Mancini’s Manchester City. What about another tonight?

“I didn’t realise that. I haven’t had a hat-trick yet in my career so that would be nice,” said the midfielder with a chuckle.

How the Green and White Army would treasure that.