Steven Davis: It was all about the team but now I've got happy memories of my big night with Northern Ireland

Over the course of his 120 appearances for his country, Steven Davis has been ever thus.

On Thursday night, the 35-year-old was an integral part of another big night as he delivered a typically impressive performance in the centre of the park during Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off win in Bosnia.

It was the night he overtook Pat Jennings' long-standing record of 119 caps, but he had admitted that only with the right result would it be a happy occasion.

He knows all too well how these things can go wrong, have seen his record-equalling night end in a 5-1 humbling at the hands of Norway last month.

Not so this time.

And nobody deserves to enjoy it more than the Cullybackey man.

"It is a huge personal achievement for me," he said. "I can enjoy it a little bit now. I have had so many messages and I am very touched.

"Now I can look back with fond memories of the night I broke the record.

"It is incredible. There was a lot of build-up to the game for me personally, but it was all about the team and as usual we don't do things the easy way."

He can say that again. After a slow start and an opening goal just 13 minutes in, it looked like it could be a long night ahead before Davis' side sparked into action, with Niall McGinn's second-half leveller teeing up penalty drama.

"It wasn't the way we wanted to start the game, but it shows you the mentality of the team," he said. "We stayed in the game in difficult circumstances. They were causing us problems, but we got to grips with that and caused them problems going the other way.

"I was delighted with the character and desire of the team. We spoke about it beforehand; to go out there and have no regrets, leave it all out there. We certainly did that and I am delighted to get the win.

"We are just delighted. Everyone is happy in the dressing room."

New boss Ian Baraclough will no doubt have been leaning on his skipper's experience during his opening spell in the big job and was keen to pour more praise on Davis' head at the end of his record night.

“It’s a fitting night for him," the former Sligo Rovers boss said. "It’s something that’s been spoken about a lot and he probably felt a lot of pressure on his shoulders as well. He’s delighted to have reached that milestone and I couldn’t be any more pleased for him.

"What he’s given to Northern Irish football has been second to none. When results weren’t going so well, he always turned up. Friendlies, he always turned up. That’s why he has amassed the number of caps he has. He can enjoy his night tonight."