Steven Davis: Managing Northern Ireland and Rangers is my ultimate dream for coaching career

Steven Davis' days as Northern Ireland's most influential player may be nearing their end but the international skipper intends on playing a key role long after his boots are hung up.

The 35-year-old has already said he will do everything in his power to be in tip-top condition for the Euro 2020 finals next summer - if he has successfully led Northern Ireland through the play-offs this autumn.

Despite his advancing years, Davis remains the man to set the tone for the nation's high-pressing style as he chases down legendary goalkeeper Pat Jennings for the overall caps record of 119; currently just two behind.

At club level, he has been just as important for Rangers under Steven Gerrard this season.

Yet while he shows no signs of easing up on the pitch, the Cullybackey man knows his playing career won't last forever.

It's to that end that he is now letting one eye drift to the future in order to target a coaching career.

But, having reached the top of the game in England and Scotland as a player, he's not content to aim for mediocrity once he steps into the dugout.

Rather, Davis admits his ultimate ambition is now to manage his country and his current club.

"It's very difficult to see yourself not being involved in football in some capacity," he told Talksport. "Coaching is something that would definitely interest me.

"Would I like to manage Rangers and Northern Ireland? Of course, those two jobs would be the ultimate if that was the road I went down.

"They are massive jobs and it would be a huge honour for me to take those jobs further down the line.

"But that's a long way off. First of all, you need to make sure you get your time coaching, try and develop yourself as a coach or manager and see where it takes you.

"Obviously you have to be successful in other jobs probably before you get those opportunities, but that would be the ultimate."

Davis has displayed his leadership abilities throughout his playing career, not least when he was named Northern Ireland's youngest ever captain way back in 2006, aged only 21.

Michael O'Neill had little hesitation in handing the armband to Davis on a permanent basis after beginning the job in 2012, and has even credited the star midfielder with having a telling influence on himself during key moments.

Just last week, the Stoke boss admitted it was a chat with Davis that gave him the confidence to put his hat in the ring for the job in the first place and has also said that it was his captain that convinced him not to leave Northern Ireland for Scotland back in 2018.

Regardless of how obvious his leadership capabilities are, Davis knows that a career in management is a different ball-game and hard work is on the horizon.

However, with a European Championship to qualify for, he assures fans his long-term ambitions are well and truly on the back burner

"I haven't had the time or the opportunity to get my coaching badges as yet which is certainly something I want to do," he said.

"The sort of schedule now with the number of games and internationals as well, it's difficult to get the time to focus on that.

"I don't know how many years I've got left playing.

"I just want to enjoy that as much as possible and then whenever I finish I'll look to get the coaching badges done and see what doors open for me and what opportunities arise."

There's little doubt the Green and White Army would love to see Davis one day take the top job, but for now, he has plenty left to achieve on the pitch.