Steven Davis: No retirement plans for Northern Ireland captain as Rangers contract set to expire

Rangers star vows to continue for as long as he’s enjoying his football

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has outlined his hopes and aspirations to continue playing next season and a desire to ease his frustrations in the current campaign by finishing it in the strongest way possible.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s friendly against Hungary at Windsor Park, the 37-year-old Rangers star suggested that if he was in a “good place mentally and physically” in the summer he would like to carry on which will be sweet music to the ears of Northern Ireland supporters who never want to imagine life without the legendary midfielder.

Having scored his 13th international goal in Friday’s 3-1 victory in Luxembourg, Davis will earn his 134th cap at home to Hungary and, as always, will receive a raucous reception from the fans.

After his last international in Belfast — a 0-0 draw with Italy in November — there were fears that might be his final Windsor appearance but he is back this evening and the hope for all connected with Northern Ireland is that the all-time great will be around for some time to come.

Asked about the prospect of still playing next season, Davis said: “Yeah, hopefully. I think it’s important, especially as you get older, you can’t look too far ahead and it’s important I just finish this season strongly and go from there.

“I just want to concentrate on my football and enjoy my football and hopefully I’m in a good place mentally and physically to continue.”

Davis has been asked the retirement question on numerous occasions. Others would have snapped by now but this most gracious of footballers always responds in a polite and measured manner.

“I think I got asked about it so many times in the last campaign it maybe was a little bit frustrating but I can understand coming up to the summer and being out of contract and everything that comes with that,” said Davis on the subject.

“You always reflect, the same as I said after the last campaign it was about reflection and there were so many questions, would I retire or not? It was never really at the forefront of my mind,” he added.

Niggly injuries have meant Davis hasn’t been the force he was at Rangers last term but he is playing again and has the experience, knowhow and ability to be a key man for his club in the final months of the campaign.

“It’s always frustrating, working by yourself at times in terms of the rehab,” said the midfielder.

“Obviously I’ve missed some big games for my club. Just whenever I felt I was getting myself into a position where I could push for a place in the team again, I picked up another injury.

“Unfortunately, that’s part and parcel of football but thankfully they have been minor injuries. Unfortunately, they were two injuries back-to-back.

“The key for me is just to get back into the rhythm of training and hopefully get more game time on a regular basis.

“That’s what my body has been used to throughout my career, so whenever that changes when you’re older and out of that rhythm, it can be a little bit more difficult.”

Steven Davis has been out of the picture at Rangers

Last summer, Gerrard couldn’t wait to hand Davis a new one year contract to stay in Glasgow. With Van Bronckhorst now the boss, it will be interesting if he does the same.

“It’s the same situation I’ve been in these last couple of years in terms of contract talks only coming to fruition at this kind of stage,” said the former Southampton ace on the eve of tonight’s home friendly against Hungary, having netted in Friday’s 3-1 victory in Luxembourg.

“My main aim coming into this week was to try and get some fitness and play for my country another couple of times, come away with some good performances and help us prepare for the Nations League games in June. Then go back to the club for a really important run-in and see how things are after that.

“It was really nice to get on the pitch against Luxembourg and build up fitness. It’s been a good week for me so far, hopefully I can get some more minutes against Hungary and take another step in the right direction.”

Only David Healy (36) and Kyle Lafferty (20) are now ahead of Davis, who has 13 goals, in the Northern Ireland men’s scoring charts. On that, the Rangers hero said: “It would be nice to score more goals. Obviously the way I play now, it’s a bit deeper but it was great to get up the pitch, snuff out the chance and see it hit the net.

“I’m delighted to be in the position I am with Northern Ireland goals. Probably in my international career I should have had a few more but I think the two above me are a bit too far away to catch!”

On facing Hungary, Davis added: “I think it will be a good test for us. Hungary are improving all the time and I saw a little bit of their games at the Euros when they drew with good opposition. Hopefully we will put in a good performance.”