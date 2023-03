Steven Davis is predicting big things ahead of Northern Ireland and he's not intending to hang his boots up any time soon. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

In the 21st century, Northern Ireland have broken records for failing to score, beaten England and Spain thanks to the sharp shooting of David Healy, been booed off the pitch by their own fans, created history, euphoria and joy by qualifying for the Euro 2016 finals and lost out agonisingly in play-offs to reach two other major tournaments.