Steven Davis pushes focus onto 'dream' Euro 2020 spot as skipper prepares to equal Pat Jennings' Northern Ireland record

Steven Davis will join Pat Jennings on 119 caps for Northern Ireland when he leads the team out against Norway.

Steven Davis says he won't truly savour his appearance record with Northern Ireland until he finishes playing because his principal goal is reaching another major tournament.

The team's inspirational captain will equal Pat Jennings' record of 119 caps in tonight's behind-closed-doors Nations League clash with Norway at Windsor Park (7.45pm).

The Rangers midfielder should pass the legendary goalkeeper in the appearance charts in next month's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

While Jennings' Northern Ireland career spanned more than two decades between 1964 and 1986, Cullybackey man Davis has been stamping his class on the international stage since he made his debut in a 1-0 home defeat to Canada in 2005.

The 35-year-old should go on and pass the British appearance record held by former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton who has 125 caps, but the personal accolades and golden memories don't linger in his mind when there are still big prizes to grasp alongside his team-mates.

Davis, who captained his side at the Euro 2016 finals in France, is now focused on qualifying for next summer's finals as well as the 2022 World Cup.

"People have told me of Peter Shilton's 125 caps record but these aren't my targets no matter how nice they are," said the former Southampton man, who helped Northern Ireland secure a 1-1 draw with Romania in their opening Nations League game in Bucharest on Friday.

"At this stage of my career, I want to enjoy my football as much as possible and I want to get to a major tournament, that is my dream. We have a great chance over the next few months to create more history."

Davis added: “My highlights would be the same as the fans — the big results like England, Spain, scoring against Greece, the whole experience of the Euros and big G’s (Gareth McAuley) iconic header against Ukraine.

“We’ve had good memories thankfully but it leaves you wanting to create more.”

The midfielder’s commitment to the cause was also hailed by manager Ian Baraclough who said: “He’s not finished yet, so don’t be finishing him off by any means. Hopefully he can lead us to the Euros and bigger things in World Cups, but that’s way down the line. It’s great to have him as our captain and leader.

"He prepares properly for every training session. People don't see what goes on behind the scenes to allow you to have a career like Steven has had.

"He's a shining light to the younger lads and he was always mentioned in conversations with my Under-21s when I was there. If they go and apply themselves right, it gives them a chance to have a career like Davo's but he's not finished yet."

Davis, whose early days were spent at St Andrews Boys’ Club before moving to Aston Villa, added: “It’s hard for me to sum up. There’s been a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifices to get to this point but every time I pull on the jersey, it’s a really proud moment for me.

“It was never my aim to reach this point but I’m very fortunate to have had a long international career and to be able to match an icon like Pat Jennings is a very proud moment for me and my family.

“It’s probably something I will look back on more when I finish my career and be delighted with what I have achieved.

“You want to play in front of fans but hopefully that won’t be too far away.

“It’s disappointing they aren’t here but we have to get on with the job and I will be able to celebrate with my family before returning to Glasgow.”

Reflecting on his roller-coaster ride with Northern Ireland, Davis has been blown away by the progress made on and off the pitch.

“The Canada game wasn’t an ideal start and the reaction wasn’t the best but it was still a moment to cherish for me and I was still delighted to get out on the pitch,” said Davis.

“I never could have predicted how my international career would develop over the years.

“There’s been a lot of changes, including a more professional set-up. But we have characters in the team who are an important element of any squad in terms of creating a spirit and bond.

“We are doing things the right way in terms of nutrition and the facilities and that makes a difference.”

Fans and team-mates are dreading his retirement but that won’t be coming soon.

“I take things season by season,” he explained. “That’s the approach I’ve taken last year, this year. I just want to enjoy my football and the here and now and hopefully I’ll still be okay physically when the end of the season comes and we will go again.”