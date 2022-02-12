Steven Davis retirement not on the radar as Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough discusses captain’s future

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he expects captain Steven Davis to be joining the squad for next month’s friendlies away to Luxembourg and at home to Hungary.

Following the climax to the World Cup qualifying campaign last year when Baraclough’s side drew 0-0 against European champions Italy at Windsor Park, there was much speculation about whether 37-year-old Davis would retire from international football.

Earning his 132nd cap, the Rangers midfielder excelled versus the Italians with team-mates and Baraclough outlining their desire for the skipper to continue into 2022 and beyond.

This year, as well as friendlies in March, Northern Ireland play Nations League fixtures in June and September and at this point Baraclough believes the legendary Davis will be involved.

Baraclough said: “The situation is the same as it was. When I speak to Davo I don’t ask him the question, ‘Are you staying on?’ He’s asking about the friendlies and I’m asking about his opinions on the friendlies and the lead up to the Nations League.

“If he has something to say to me he can say it but I won’t be asking him and at the moment Davo is looking forward to March, as he should be because he hasn’t been getting much game time at Rangers, and then June after that.

“For me he is more than happy to continue with what he is doing. If he rings and talks about it (retiring) at any time that’s when we address the issue.”

While Baraclough is planning on having Davis by his side in March, he appreciates it is highly unlikely that Leicester defender Jonny Evans, on 93 caps, will be back from a hamstring problem.

“Jonny knows he has missed quite a bit of international football and he looks at the number of caps he is on and he wants that 100 mark,” said Baraclough.

“He feels he is wasting opportunities when he misses out on the squad but his health and his fitness have to come first.

“March would probably be very tight. I haven’t ruled anything out but I think June is more of a realistic aim for him. He would probably treat that as a starter for the pre-season which would give him a head start on everyone else.”

Baraclough added he is hopeful that Hearts duo Liam Boyce and Michael Smith will be available for selection in the future having more recently ruled themselves out of contention.

“I have spoken to Boycie and Michael since they said they were not going to join up but it is not every few weeks,” said the manager.

“If they change their mind at not being part of the squad if they are picked, that’s for them as well to pick up the phone. The lines of communication are really good and I will send them messages.

“Michael’s appreciative when I say Hearts are doing well and Boycie is scoring goals so I’m never going to slam the door and not contact them.

“They are good lads and have been great in what they have done for Northern Irish football. It’s a shame that they have taken themselves out of the equation.”

Today, Baraclough will attend the League One clash between Wigan and Charlton which should see Josh Magennis and Conor Washington go head-to-head.

Previously, he has watched and been encouraged by Dion Charles at new club Bolton and intends to take a trip to Scotland to watch several matches in the coming weeks building up to the March friendlies.