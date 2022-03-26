Steven Davis rides to the rescue as Northern Ireland flatter to deceive in late victory over Luxembourg

Luxembourg 1 Northern Ireland 3

Steven Davis shows his delight after scoring last night. Credit: William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland produced late fireworks in Luxembourg to record a morale-boosting 3-1 victory and extend their unbeaten run to three matches.

It’s a result that flatters Ian Baraclough’s side a little but it’s the start to 2022 and a new international cycle that the manager craved.

The hosts were dangerous at times at the Stade de Luxembourg and it needed two late goals from substitutes Steven Davis and Gavin Whyte to complete the job.

There’s room for improvement but you need victories to build confidence and belief.

Much of the pre-match talk centred around emerging young talent but Trai Hume, Paddy Lane and Caolan Boyd-Munce must be patient.

It was trusted performers Josh Magennis, Davis and Whyte who ensured the experienced side sealed the win.

Read more Northern Ireland’s victory in Luxembourg masks lack of cohesion on an uninspiring evening for Ian Baraclough

Two late goals in two minutes really hurt the home side, who fought bravely and asked questions of the Northern Ireland rearguard which was left exposed too often.

But now a win at home to Hungary in another friendly on Tuesday would see Northern Ireland enter their daunting Nations League schedule in June with optimism.

Before a ball was kicked, news filtered through that Bournemouth goalkeeper Josh Clarke was a late call-up and on the bench.

Amid the normal team news it was an interesting development as Baraclough looks to strengthen his goalkeeping options.

Conor Hazard was handed first-half shot-stopping duties.

Jonny Evans captained the side with Davis named among the substitutes.

Evans, having played only 26 minutes this year, was rarely troubled as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury, though he’s expected to sit out the Hungary game.

Tom Flanagan and Craig Cathcart joined him in defence with Dan Ballard among the substitutes, while Ali McCann was also on the bench as George Saville, Jordan Thompson and Corry Evans started in the centre of midfield.

Magennis and Shayne Lavery led the line and at times they had the Luxembourg defence on the run.

The home side included from the start one of their three players who recently fled the war in Ukraine, with Olivier Thill in midfield while his brother Vincent and Enes Mahmutovic were among the substitutes.

The visitors in white — once again in their favoured 3-5-2 formation — made an aggressive start with Lavery and Magennis hunting for the ball with real purpose.

Magennis tried to find an opening in the first minute in an early indication of his side’s attacking intent.

The lively Lavery stole possession and surged forward but his dangerous cross evaded a white jersey.

On eight minutes, the Blackpool frontman collected a perfectly-weighted pass from Thompson but dragged his low shot narrowly wide.

A player with his finishing prowess will know he could have done better.

The visitors continued to ask questions and goalkeeper Anthony Moris had to make an impressive double save from Corry Evans’ curling effort and Thompson’s follow-up.

Luxembourg regained their composure and Huddersfield Town striker Daniel Sinani saw his shot whistle past the post.

But on 16 minutes Northern Ireland celebrated the breakthrough and it was made and finished by Magennis.

The Wigan ace shrugged off Maxime Chanot and steered a sublime finish into the bottom corner of the net from a tight angle.

His ninth goal for his country was executed to perfection and conveyed a ruthlessness this side will need to show.

Luxembourg looked rattled and vulnerable and the visiting defence were also fortunate to escape a few scares.

Gerson Rodrigues’ 28th-minute free-kick from 30 yards had too much height to trouble Hazard and it summed up the hosts’ frustration.

There were no qualification points at stake but both sides’ willingness to attack prevented it from descending into a dull affair.

And in the 34th minute, Northern Ireland breathed a sigh of relief as Rodrigues blasted the ball over the top.

Luxembourg began to take control of the contest and Rodrigues’ dangerous low cross had to be cleared by the composed Cathcart.

Northern Ireland’s midfield was being bypassed and it felt like the red tide would penetrate at some point in the game.

The visiting defence was being stretched but Hazard had very little reason to worry on his fourth appearance.

Lavery blasted an effort well wide just before the break in a not so pretty finish to the opening half.

Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood replaced Hazard at the interval to make his senior debut.

A loose pass from Flanagan gave Sinani a sniff of goal but the ball rebounded off him and into Southwood’s arms.

On 53 minutes, Mica Pinto’s shot lacked power and precision after a neat set-up from Rodrigues.

The home side still looked threatening in the final third and after Cathcart cleared the danger with a superb defensive header, the equaliser arrived.

It was a set-piece disaster for Northern Ireland.

A corner wasn’t dealt with and the unmarked Christopher Martins headed in his second international goal from close range on 58 minutes.

On 60 minutes, Southwood dealt with a tame effort from Sinani as the visitors pressed forward with fresh belief and energy in search of a second.

Rodrigues then stung the palms of Southwood during a strong spell for the hosts.

Baraclough shuffled his pack, sending on Davis, Dion Charles, Ciaron Brown and Whyte for Evans, Thompson, Lavery and Magennis.

Action was required as Luxembourg, who have clearly made great strides, deserved their leveller.

Northern Ireland looked lethargic and devoid of attacking flair.

Could captain marvel Davis conjure up something to put us on the edge of our seats?

Surely he didn’t opt against retirement for this spectacle?

In the 83rd minute he duly delivered, poking home from close range after clever build-up play from Whyte and Niall McGinn’s teasing cross.

McGinn had replaced Stuart Dallas on 79 minutes.

It was the skipper’s 13th international goal and first since 2019 and it arrived at a perfect time.

Not a vintage finish but they all count.

Two minutes later, the visitors had a two-goal advantage as the impressive Whyte pounced on a careless pass and coolly slotted the ball home.

Another victory over Hungary on Tuesday will keep morale and spirits high.

Baraclough wants improvement and momentum and you had to look hard for it here but a late flurry of goals has changed the mood.

Although the visitors finished strongly, the scoreline was harsh on Luxembourg.

But Baraclough won’t care about that.

He could argue he’s due a slice of fortune.

It wasn’t a perfect performance but it’s a result that will taste sweet and keep the doubters quiet for a while longer.