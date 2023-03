Boss who gave NI ace his debut in 2004 confident he has plenty left in the tank

Steven Davis has been tipped to enjoy plenty more good times with Northern Ireland and Rangers by the manager that gave him his senior debut at Aston Villa, David O'Leary.

