Steven Davis will ‘weigh up Northern Ireland future’ after double-header is over

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has hinted that he could retire from international football at the end of this World Cup qualifying campaign.

When asked about his plans, Northern Ireland’s record appearance holder with 130 caps said he will reflect on his future at the end of this campaign.

Ian Baraclough’s side were unable to qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar next winter and finish their Group C adventure with Windsor Park clashes against Lithuania on Friday and European champions Italy on Monday.

Rangers midfielder Davis, now 36, will be 40 when the 2024 Euro finals are played and a question mark must hang over his commitment to the Nations League games next summer.

The former Southampton and Aston Villa man says he will review the situation after this double-header.

“At the end of every campaign you sit back, reflect and see how you feel physically and how you see things progressing,” he said.

“That will be the same situation this time, I will just reflect on things and we will go from there.”

Asked if he thought playing European champions Italy at Windsor Park would be a fitting finale to his international career, Davis said: “I am not thinking about that at this moment in time, I am just here this week to do as well as I can and try and get two good results.

“The Italy game is a great one for us to look forward to, to finish off the campaign and test ourselves against them — that is what all my focus is on at this moment in time. We want to finish the campaign strongly. We know our chances of qualification have gone but we want to keep building something, keep progressing and hopefully that shows in the performances.”

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has saluted the midfield maestro as the perfect professional.

“For me, he’s just the stand-out player that I’ve played with,” said Flanagan. “He’s someone when I go away from here and people ask me about our squad and the players, he’s usually the first one I speak about.

“His professionalism, I mean there are fewer and fewer people his age playing at the level he’s playing at and he makes it look so easy and so comfortable. I think that’s a huge compliment.

“I also think in football circles I’ve never heard anyone say a bad word about him which is quite strange because usually people have negatives about everyone.

“When new players come into the squad, they maybe think he’s going to swan around in training and all this and all that. He’s at it 100% of the time.

“That’s testament to him and while he plays a different position, he’s been someone I look at in terms of how he looks after himself and learned from it.”

Davis will step aside when he feels the time is right and it will be a sad day for his team-mates as well as the Rangers favourite.

“No one is wishing him to finish,” added Flanagan. “If it’s something he decides on, no one will begrudge it because he has had an incredible career.

“I think when he does make his decision, it’ll be on his terms and things like that and that’s a positive because that doesn’t always happen in football.

“You’ve got to be a high calibre of player to make your own decisions in football. Usually they’re made for you, so that’s testament to him again.”