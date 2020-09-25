Steven Gerrard praises 'real threat' Jordan Jones and hints at squad changes for Rangers' trip to Motherwell

Jordan Jones' Rangers career has yet to really recover from the red card and injury he picked up against Celtic last year.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has given Jordan Jones hope of increased game-time after the winger's late cameo in Thursday evening's Europa League victory.

The Glasgow club defeated their Dutch hosts 4-0 to progress to the play-off round, in which they will take on Galatasaray at Ibrox next week.

James Tavernier and Ryan Kent were on target in the first half and after Filip Helander and Conor Goldson completed the rout, Jones was introduced from the bench.

The 18-minute run-out was the Northern Ireland international's first appearance of the 20/21 season.

It came as a boost after NI boss Ian Baraclough indicated last month that Gerrard had made Jones available for transfer out of the Glasgow side.

“I thought our subs were positive,” Gerrard told RangersTV on Thursday evening. “JJ, you can see, giving us that oxygen at the end, he looked a real threat and Ceddy (Cedric Itten) was holding it up for us, trying to be that link man.”

With the next European round fast approaching next Thursday, the Ibrox boss also indicated that the substitutes could be in line for starting roles when Rangers' Scottish Premiership tie at Motherwell rolls round on Sunday.

“People who were on the outside today and people who were around the squad have to be ready because we have to make sure that everyone comes through that and then we’ll have a gameplan ready for Motherwell. It’ll be another tough test," he said.

Since getting sent off against Celtic over a year ago, injuring himself in the process of his challenge on Moritz Bauer, Jones has made only six appearances for Rangers' senior side, starting just once in a Scottish Cup tie against Stranraer in January.

He'll be hoping for a quick upturn in opportunities with Northern Ireland's crunch Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia & Herzegovinia under two weeks away on October 8 and a potential final on November 12.

"Jordan is someone I have spoken to several times," said Baraclough last month.

"I want to help players be settled at their clubs or find new clubs and be there for them to pick up a phone and speak to.

"If we can help them in any shape or form, it is our job to do that. Jordan is an exciting talent. He wants to play football and regular games to give himself the best chance of performing on the international stage.

"We have real exciting, young players with pace and an eye for goal and Jordan is one of those."