Streaming service Viaplay to show Northern Ireland matches from 2024 after striking exclusive deal with UEFA

Northern Ireland matches will be shown exclusively live on Viaplay from 2024 onwards after it was announced the streaming service has struck a four-year deal with UEFA.

The deal, which also includes Scotland and Wales, gives Viaplay exclusive coverage of up to 40 games from the three Home Nations and around 800 European games in total.

The matches will be in all formats, from European and World Cup qualifiers to Nations League games and also friendlies, with the deal running until 2028.

The only team not included in the deal are England, but fans will also be able to watch qualifiers featuring the likes of Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

Anders Jensen, group president and CEO of Sweden-based NENT Group, which operates the Viaplay platform, said: “This is Viaplay’s biggest UK sports milestone so far. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have exciting young teams that millions of fans will be able to follow exclusively on our world-class platform.

“These matches are in good hands. We work closely with UEFA in the Nordic and Baltic regions and know how much national sides mean to supporters.

“Viaplay’s multi-territory partnerships with rights holders will be a key advantage as we challenge further in the UK sports market. The timing is also advantageous with these rights coming on stream in 2024, which allows us time to build our UK brand and to innovate the Viaplay viewing experience even further.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, marketing director at UEFA, said: “We are delighted to enter this new partnership with Viaplay with its expansion into the UK.

“With Viaplay’s long-lasting football track record, we are confident that football fans across the UK will be part of the journey of each of the three nations and will be offered excellent coverage of the UEFA national team football competitions between 2024 and 2028, whichever screen they choose to use.”

Additional sports shown by Viaplay include the National Hockey League, IIHF World Championships and Champions Hockey League (all ice hockey); KSW mixed martial arts; ISU figure skating and speed skating, including the ISU World Figure Skating Championships; and the EHF European Handball Championship, EHF Champions League and EHF European League.

They also cover CEV EuroVolley, CEV Champions League, CEV EuroBeachVolley and additional CEV volleyball competitions; World Athletics Continental Tour Gold and World Athletics Indoor Tour; and FIS snowboard and freestyle.