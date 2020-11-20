Striker Magill misses out as Shiels names Northern Ireland squad for must-win Euro 2022 qualifiers

Northern Ireland Women's manager Kenny Shiels has named his squad for their upcoming Euro 2022 qualifiers against Faroe Islands and Belarus, but he will be without key striker Simone Magill for the back-to-back games in Belfast.

Northern Ireland are in a strong position going into their final two games, knowing that two wins will emulate the men's squad in guaranteeing them a play-off for a place at the Euro 2022 finals.

Both games will be played at Crusaders' home ground Seaview, with Belarus visiting Belfast next Friday, November 27, with the Faroes' arriving the following Tuesday, December 1. Both games kick off at 7pm.

While Shiels' team can't finish top of their qualifying group, with Norway having already sealed first place and a Euro 2022 finals berth, they hold their destiny in their own hands knowing that six points will earn them runners-up spot in the group and a play-off.

Were they to drop points in either game, then Wales could take the place instead if they defeat Belarus themselves in their final game on December 1, while Belarus aren't out of the running either if they win both of their games.

But it is all in Northern Ireland's hands, who know that they can control their own fate on home turf, and they already have previous success against both their opponents, having defeated Belarus 1-0 in Minsk last month and the Faroes 6-0 in Torshavn in September.

But this time around they will have to do it without Magill, who has suffered a recurrence of a pre-existing injury and will not be able to link up with the squad next week, while the same goes for Sheffield United defender Natalie Johnson.

It adds to the injury problems that Shiels has had to deal with throughout most of the qualifying campaign, with Rangers midfielder Megan Bell and Glentoran midfielder Emma McMaster both still unavailable due to respective ailments.

In all, there are four new players named in Shiels' 23-strong panel, with Charlton Athletic midfielder Ciara Watling rejoining the panel after a lengthy absence.

The other new faces come from the Danske Bank Premiership, with Crusaders Strikers forward Emily Wilson - who scored four goals against Cliftonville on Wednesday - Cliftonville defender Toni-Leigh Finnegan and Glentoran striker Kerry Beattie included.

Goalkeeper Jackie Burns is named in the squad despite being suspended for the Belarus tie, after being sent-off against the same opponents last month, while Lauren Perry is included despite being involved in a collision while on club duty last Sunday.

Strikers Caitlin and Kirsty will get a chance to make history having been retained in the squad as they could become the first sisters to play in the same Northern Ireland team if they both feature on the pitch at the same time in either of the games.

Northern Ireland Women's squad to face Belarus (November 27) and Faroe Islands (December 1)

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Glentoran Women), Becky Flaherty (Sheffield United Women), Lauren Perry (Forfar Farmington).

Defenders: Ashley Hutton, Kelsie Burrows and Abbie Magee (all Linfield Ladies), Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Cliftonville Ladies), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Demi Vance (Rangers Women).

Midfielders: Joely Andrews, Nadene Caldwell, Samantha Kelly (all Glentoran Women), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel Furness (Liverpool Ladies), Chloe McCarron (Birmingham City Women), Sarah McFadden (Durham Ladies).

Forwards: Danielle Maxwell (Glentoran Women), Kerry Beattie (Glentoran Women), Caitlin McGuinness (Sion Swifts Ladies), Kirsty McGuinness (Sion Swifts Ladies), Lauren Wade (Glasgow City).