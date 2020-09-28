Stuart Dallas hailed as 'underrated' Premier League star by Darren Fletcher after 'unbelievable' performance picked out on Match of the Day

In only his third Premier League game, Stuart Dallas' performance was picked out for special praise by the MOTD2 pundit.

He may only have played a grand total of three Premier League matches but already Stuart Dallas has been hailed as one of the English top tier's most under-rated players.

The Northern Ireland full-back delivered a man of the match performance during Leeds United's 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Sunday.

It was a display picked out by former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher on Match of the Day 2 as the key to Leeds' second success of their first season back in the top flight.

"He was the most influential player on the pitch," enthused the five-time Premier League winner. "Tactically he was perfect, he won tackles, he was a goal threat. He was everywhere and it was an unbelievable man of the match performance.

"This was a constant throughout the game. His performance was fantastic. He was a threat all afternoon. He's got great energy, speed and intensity.

"I can't speak highly enough of him. He's an underrated player throughout the league, but not by Leeds fans."

Normally deployed as a left-back under boss Marcelo Bielsa, Dallas was this week shunted into a midfield three.

And he could easily have been rewarded for a starring display with goals in either half, but for top defensive efforts.

Before the break, his surging run and neat one-two with Jack Harrison opened the game up for a prodded effort that was tipped superbly away from the top corner by United stopper Aaron Ramsdale. In the second half, another lung-busting dash saw Dallas round the keeper only for his effort to be cleared off the line by Chris Basham.

"The basic starts from whatever formation the opposition play," explained Fletcher of the positional change.

"(Bielsa) always likes to outnumber their centre-forwards. We know Sheffield United like to have two centre-forwards, that means a tactical switch and they go to a back three.

"Dallas drops into midfield from left-back and the midfielders are man for man.

"You think when a left-back drops into midfield he's going to be a defensive midfielder but he was anything but. He was everywhere.

"He was getting on the ball, spreading it wide, driving forward."

Ultimately, it was a tactical switch, however, that led to the breakthrough late in the game, Dallas again at the centre.

"There was nothing between the two teams first half but this was the changing point," said Fletcher.

"In the second half, (Dallas) started drifting into his normal left-back position. But he wasn't happy to stay there, charging forward into his midfield position, looking to get to the edge of the box.

"Credit to him; to be tactically that versatile is perfect for somebody like Bielsa because not only does he do it in preparation for a game, they're constantly changing throughout matches off the back of other teams' formations."

If Bielsa is thrilled with his new midfield maestro then the feeling is definitely mutual, as Dallas hasn't been shy of singing his manager's praises.

"Everybody loves a manager to have confidence in them and I think he has shown that," the 29-year-old told the Belfast Telegraph of his 'unbelievable' boss back in June.

"He's just turned us around completely. He's given us all a belief I think as individuals.

"He's a bit different from any other manager I've ever worked under.

"I've worked under managers who will put an arm round you but he won't do that.

"It's never, ever criticism. It's constructive. You learn to take it. If he tells you that you've done something wrong, you don't take it badly. You know that he means the best for you.

"It's intense and it's hard work, there's no denying that, but that's what you want. It's what we needed.

"He's got the best out of me so I enjoy working under him and I think that I speak for everybody when I say that.

"I don't like saying this because I've had a lot of good managers, but I wish I'd met him earlier in my career."

Still, at 29, you can't help but feel his best days are yet to come.

Underrated, but for how long?