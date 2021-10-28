Stuart Dallas reveals death of close friend and Covid-19 battle has taken mental toll on him

Northern Ireland star Stuart Dallas has opened up about the mental impact losing one of his best friends has had on him, as well as his continuing fight to get through his own battle with Covid-19.

Dallas withdrew from the squad for Northern Ireland’s recent international against Lithuania for what was then described as “personal reasons” and also didn’t feature in their 0-0 draw with Switzerland at Windsor Park.

The 30-year-old has revealed how difficult it was to cope with his friend’s passing as he was isolating due to a positive Covid test at the same time, which meant he wasn’t able to visit or see his friend before he died.

"It’s been a challenging couple of months for me. I lost one of my best pals back in the last international break in October, September. At the time I had just got Covid as well, so I wasn’t able to be there when things happened, which was even more difficult,” revealed Dallas, speaking to BBC West Yorkshire Sport Daily.

"I was in a hotel and locked away from everybody, which I found very challenging. It was tough, I’m not going to lie. It was really hard. But these things either make or break you. I’ve dealt with things in the past before when I’ve lost people close to me. I’ve a way of dealing with things. I’ve a good family around me and a good club and good team-mates.

"Of course it’s affected me because in football you don’t have time to grieve when something like that happens to you. You’ve just got to crack on, you’ve got a job to do and I represent a lot of people when I play for (Leeds) and I don’t want to let anyone down, so it’s important I crack on and play through it.”

Dealing with Covid meant Dallas couldn’t even find solace in playing football, with the Cookstown man forced to isolate due to the protocols in place for returning a positive result from a test.

That, in turn, has led to the former Crusaders man throwing himself back into his duties with Leeds as much as possible since his return, even though he admits he hasn’t been able to operate at 100% due to the after-effects of the virus.

The Premier League side are struggling this season, down in 17th in the table and having won only one of their nine league games, although they have drawn four and have winless Norwich City up next at the weekend.

When asked whether or not he should take more time for himself, Dallas admits that his method perhaps might not be the best way to cope with his grief, however right now that’s the only way he knows how to move forward.

"I’ll not shy away from any challenge, no matter whether it’s affecting me personally, I’ll just crack on and look back on it in a few years’ time and think maybe it was the wrong thing to do. For me at the moment I feel it’s the right thing,” he added.

"I don’t want to use that as an excuse. I set myself very high standards and when I don’t play well, I’m more disappointed than anybody. But it’s not about me, it’s about the team. Everybody goes through these patches as players and it’s important we don’t shy away from these challenges.

"It would be easy for me to shy away and use (Covid) as an excuse, but I’ve done that in my life and I’m not going to start now. I’m embracing the demands of this club and I feel like I’m getting over the worst of it now. I wasn’t suffering from any symptoms but looking back it definitely affected my energy levels.

"I’ve felt in the past couple of games, certainly the Wolves game, I was getting back to myself. Hopefully I’m getting back to my old self.”

He has been kept going by the love and support of his family - wife Juneve and their three children – as well as an outpouring of love from the Leeds fans as well.

"I’ve had a lot of messages on social media, I even had a card to my house from a lady I often pass on my way into training saying that no matter was going on, her thoughts were with me. That was very kind, I appreciated that, and I feel like I’ve had the support behind me,” revealed the Cookstown Cafu.

"At times like this you realise how special the people inside and outside the club are when you’re receiving messages like that. I appreciate the love and support I’ve had from the club. It’s got me through, along with my wife and kids. They don’t know what’s going on but they bring me so much joy.”

Dallas has also revealed he thinks the Irish FA’s decision to hand Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough a new contract was the right one as it shows they are looking forward to the future.

Baraclough’s tenure thus far has polarised opinion as results haven’t all been positive but he has introduced a new wave of young talent to the squad in recent months.

"I think it’s great they’ve agreed to give him another contract. What he’s building, I don’t think it’s for short-term success, it’ll be longer term with the young kids he’s bringing through. There are some cracking kids there and he’s obviously worked with them with the Under-21s," pointed out Dallas.

"It’s a difficult one where, because of the success of Euro 2016, slightly missing out on the World Cup 2018 and then missing out in the play-off for these Euros, the success we had, the fans demand more. That happens at all levels – when you have success, the fans start to demand it. Because we haven't had a good campaign this time, fans can easily turn.

"They have to see the bigger picture: with the older players getting on a bit, it’s important to bring these young kids through. Two years ago people would have thought if we lost the likes of Steven Davis, Jonny Evans, Gareth McAuley, Chris Brunt, what have we got?

"Now we’ve got young kids coming through and it’s important the manager is given more time to bring them through. It was the right decision to give him that new contract.”