Stuart Dallas set to be out for up to six months as Leeds boss Jesse Marsch confirms surgery was a success

Stuart Dallas is comforted by Leeds team-mate Kalvin Phillips after breaking his leg in the defeat to Manchester City

Northern Ireland winger Stuart Dallas could be out until November after undergoing a lengthy surgical procedure on a femoral fracture sustained at the weekend.

The wing-back suffered the injury while attempting to challenge Jack Grealish for the ball in Leeds United’s Premier League clash with Manchester City, which saw him stretchered off in first-half stoppage time.

Dallas spent the night in Leeds General Infirmary before being transferred to London for surgery, which he underwent earlier in the week and which Marsch confirmed was successful.

Despite the procedure, it is still going to be a long road back to playing again for Dallas, however his club boss is confident he will return to his elite level when he is fit enough to make a comeback.

"He had a successful surgery. It was a long surgery, five-and-a-half hours, but they believe the outcome was very positive. They say it'll be a long recovery but they believe he'll have a full recovery," said Marsch.

"He has had something like 400, 500 messages from fans, family and friends. We all know he's loved and this has proved it more than anything. I've heard he's been very appreciative of so many people reaching out.

"We all hope the absolute best for Stuart and hope he's soon pain free and back here in the training centre so we can start his recovery."

As a result of his injury, Dallas will miss a Premier League match for Leeds for the first time since they were promoted from the Championship two years ago, underlining his integral role within the squad.

The timeframe also means he is going to be absent for all six of Northern Ireland’s UEFA Nations League group games against Greece, Cyprus and Kosovo as they look to gain promotion back up to League B.