Stuart Dallas targets Premier League return after penning long-term deal at Leeds

Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas reckons he's playing the best football of his career as he has committed his future to Leeds United.

The 28-year-old, who joined the club from Brentford in 2015, has agreed a new four-year contract.

Dallas started only 12 Championship matches for United last term but, having made the Northern Ireland right-back spot his own, he's already amassed half of that figure at full-back for his club this season.

"I'm over the moon," Dallas told the Leeds United website of his new deal. "Firstly for the club to see me as an important figure and to reward me with a new contract, I am delighted with that.

“It’s a good feeling to commit my future, I have been here a while now and there's nowhere else I want to play at. It's where I call home, for me it's home, for my family it's home and I am delighted.

“I feel I’m getting stronger as each game goes on and if I can stay injury free, I believe I will have a big part to play.

“Marcelo Bielsa has been massive in helping me, his everyday training is different from anything else and has really helped me.

“This is probably the best football I have played in my career and we have really healthy competition here, which is what we need and makes the team successful.”

Leeds are third in the Championship table with 13 points from their first six games and Dallas is optimistic the club can finally return to England's top tier for the first time since 2004.

“When I first came here, I knew how big the club was, but since Andrea Radrizzani (Leeds owner who took over in 2017) has come in and the changes since then, it has been incredible," he said.

“It has been a journey, at the start we were mid-table, but now it has changed massively, there is something to play for every year and hopefully now we can get what we want."

Meanwhile, former Linfield youngster Ross McCausland has signed his first professional contract with Rangers.