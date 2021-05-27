Stuart Dallas will get chance to captain Northern Ireland as boss hails Leeds United ‘leader’

International football

Stuart Dallas is one of the senior players in the Northern Ireland squad. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland and Leeds United hero Stuart Dallas will have the opportunity to captain his country in the end-of-season friendlies against Malta and Ukraine and the new arrivals to the senior international stage, Sam McClelland and Conor Bradley, should look no further for inspiration.

Even after a gruelling season in the top flight with Leeds, where the former Coagh United and Crusaders man helped Marcelo Bielsa’s side finish ninth in the table, the Cookstown Cafu has no desire to rest when his country needs him.

Three awards at the club’s end-of-season celebrations underlines his value to the Elland Road side and he’s equally cherished and respected in the Northern Ireland camp.

Aged 30, Dallas came from humble beginnings and he’s remained down to earth. When he leads by example with the Northern Ireland captain’s armband, emerging talent like young Chelsea defender McClelland and teenage Liverpool defender Bradley will understand the importance of attitude as well as ability.

Centre-back McClelland (19) has played for the Northern Ireland U17s and U19s. Bradley (17) has also featured for the U17s and played in Liverpool’s FA Youth Cup final defeat by Aston Villa earlier this week.

“I just feel as though they had a strong season at their respective clubs,” said Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough.

“Conor Bradley is the baby of the group at 17, he’s had a very, very good season for the Liverpool Under-23s, not just the youth team. He finished with a bit of disappointment the other night, losing the FA Youth Cup final to Aston Villa. I watched that one, but it was a strong season for the kid. We want to try and develop those players and fast track those we feel are capable of doing that, test them at the next level. We may find at this moment it’s too much but it gives them an idea of what’s needed.

“The senior players in the group want to go on and get 100 caps, they want to get to the next World Cup or the next Euros.

“The young players want to stamp some sort of claim to be in this camp more often. There are young players coming in all the time and it’s got to be competitive, it’s not a shoo-in for anyone. Someone is after their shirt and everyone has got something to play for here. There’s no such thing as a friendly.”

Dallas’ inclusion may have surprised some who watched him play intense Premier League battles all season but Baraclough is blown away by the versatile player’s commitment to the cause.

“It just tells you everything about him. He’s a man who loves representing his country,” said Baraclough. “He doesn’t want to turn down the chance of winning more caps. I could have fielded that phone call from him asking to sit this one out, and I would totally have understood.

“For him to extend his season for another 10 days shows his commitment. He knows his own body, he’s learnt how to deal with everything. Stuart has been the leader amongst that (Leeds) group, and he is a leader for Northern Ireland. His rise, and the way he has handled his career, is fantastic.”

When asked if Dallas was in contention to captain the side in the friendlies, Baraclough replied: “Very much so.”

Baraclough’s side are in Austria preparing for the behind-closed-doors friendly against Malta, which is now being staged at the Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt on Sunday (5pm).

From there the squad will travel to Ukraine for a match at the Dnipro Arena next Thursday (7pm). That friendly will also be played behind closed doors.

Rangers winger Jordan Jones and Paul Smyth, whose contract with QPR is about to expire, both return to the squad while sitting out are Steven Davis, Jonny Evans, Corry Evans, Conor McLaughlin, Jamal Lewis, Michael Smith, Michael McGovern and Trevor Carson.