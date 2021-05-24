Stuart Dallas wins three Player of the Year awards at Leeds United and dedicates haul to 'proud' grandfather

Stuart Dallas was the winner at the Leeds United end of season awards. Pic: Leeds United

Stuart Dallas' first season as a Premier League player could scarcely have gone better on the pitch.

The Northern Ireland star won admirers across England's top tier for his displays for Leeds United, playing in several position across defence, midfield and even behind the striker over the course of the season.

In the end, he was rewarded with three trophies at the club's end of season awards, named Player of the Year - as voted by supporters, Players' Player of the Year - for the second season on the trot - and also scooping Goal of the Season for his late clincher in the win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

In his acceptance speech, Dallas paid special tribute to his Grandfather.

“It's incredible and I'm sort of lost for words,” he said of lifting the three gongs. “It's been a difficult year for everybody and for me to win this is unbelievable.

“I want to dedicate all the awards to my Grandad who's going through a tough time at the minute and I know that he's hopefully watching tonight if he's not in bed.

“There'll be no prouder man than him, so this is for him.

“I also want to thank everybody that voted for me. It could have been anybody because everybody's been incredible this season.”

Dallas ended the second with eight Premier League, joint second in the Leeds squad behind 17-goal Patrick Bamford.

Winning the main POTY award, Dallas ended Pablo Hernandez's three-year streak but retaining the players' own award was just as special.

“It means a lot because these are the guys who see what you do day in, day out,” said the 30-year-old who was one of Leeds' star performers in his first ever season in the Premier League.

“Some people obviously don't recognise it from the stands, so for your own players to vote for you is always great. I appreciate it, thanks lads.

“Anybody could have got it this year because it's been an unbelievable season, so I just want to thank all the boys for voting for me.”

Dallas was named Irish League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year back in 2011 for his starring displays for Crusaders. Fast forward 12 months and he had signed for Brentford. He moved to Leeds in 2015 and admits his game has hit new heights under boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds' final day 3-1 home victory over West Brom confirmed a ninth place finish in their first season back in the Premier League.