Tanya Oxtoby announced as new Northern Ireland Women’s manager

Northern Ireland have announced that Tanya Oxtoby will be the next manager of the Women’s team on a four-year deal.

The Australian replaces Kenny Shiels in the role after leaving Chelsea Women, where she was assistant manager and helped them win the League and Cup double in back-to-back seasons.

Oxtoby, 41, has also previously held the manager’s position with Bristol City Women, while she has had experience in the international game having been an assistant coach with Scotland in 2021.

A former centre-back in her playing days in Australia with Northern NSW Pride, Western Waves and Perth Glory and England with Everton, Oxtoby entered the managerial sphere in 2014 with Nottingham Forest.

An accomplished coach, the Western Australia native has reached two League Cup Finals and the Semi-Finals of the Women’s Champions League with Chelsea before taking over at Windsor Park.

“I am delighted and honoured to join the Northern Ireland senior women's team. I’m really excited to be part of the next stage of international women’s football in this football-loving country,” said Oxtoby, who is currently commentating on the Women’s World Cup in Australia.

“I’m very much looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise to this exciting and talented team to help us achieve our potential.

“I will be giving everything to help develop the Northern Ireland team and ensure women’s and girls' football continues to grow and succeed on an international stage. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Irish FA’s director of women’s football, Angela Platt, commented on the new manager, saying: “Tanya was the outstanding candidate from a very strong field. We are confident she can take our international programme to the next level, giving us the best possible opportunity of achieving our ambition to regularly qualify for major tournaments.

“Having communicated extensively with Tanya throughout the recruitment process, I can see clearly what a good cultural fit she will be. That, coupled with her track record and coaching credentials, means she will hit the ground running in establishing a high performance environment for our senior women’s team to flourish in.”

Part of Oxtoby’s role will also see her link in with Under-19s/Under-17s manager Gail Redmond and the IFA’s Girls’ Elite Academy manager Danielle McDowell Tuffey to grow the pathway within the international system.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson added: “Our senior women’s team has been on quite a journey in recent years. The visibility of the game in Northern Ireland, and our players, has never been higher.

“I am delighted to welcome Tanya into the Irish FA family and look forward to working with her, and Angela, in continuing to promote, foster and develop women’s football across Northern Ireland.”