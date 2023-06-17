Teemu Pukki assists Finland to victory while Kazakhstan travel to Windsor Park in form with win over San Marino

International

Finland’s all-time leading scorer Teemu Pukki set up goals for Joel Pohjanpalo and Oliver Antman as they beat Slovenia 2-0 in their Group H European Championship qualifier in Helsinki.

The result lifts the Finns to six points after three games, ahead of the Slovenians in the group also featuring Denmark and Northern Ireland.

Better known for a goalscoring touch that has netted him 37 goals for Finland, the 33-year-old Pukki put on a passing masterclass, setting up Pohjanpalo for the opener in the 13th minute as the home side made the most of a strong opening.

However, the Finns played with fire after taking the lead, dropping into a low defensive block and allowing their visitors back into the game, and it almost proved costly when Benjamin Sesko scuffed a shot across the face of the goal that brushed the far post before rolling to safety.

Andraz Sporar dragged another enticing opportunity wide of the far post early in the second half before Finland keeper Lukas Hradecky got down brilliantly to get a hand to a low shot from Petar Stojanovic to keep it out minutes later.

That woke the hosts up, and they made it 2-0 in the 64th minute when the 21-year-old Antman picked up another Pukki pass to fire in his fourth goal in five international appearances and secure the three points.

It’s a second straight victory for Finland after their 1-0 win at Windsor Park and Slovenia’s first loss in their qualifying campaign.

Elsewhere in the group, Kazakhstan, who are at Windsor Park on Monday, swept past San Marino 3-0.

Yan Vorogovskiy opened the scoring on 37 minutes and Askhat Tagybergen’s penalty in the 64th minute doubled his side’s advantage before Baktiyor Zaynutdinov netted late on.

In the other game in Group B which features the Republic of Ireland, France defeated Gibraltar 3-0.

Meanwhile, Bosun Lawal equalised late on as the Republic of Ireland’s Under-21s drew 2-2 with Ukraine in a friendly in Austria.

After falling behind just past the quarter-hour mark, courtesy of an Artem Bondarenko penalty, the Republic pulled back level in first-half stoppage time when Brighton’s Andrew Moran finished from close range.

Ukraine then went ahead again via another spot-kick in the 73rd minute, Danylo Sikan converting, before Celtic youngster Lawal produced a fine solo effort with eight minutes of normal time remaining to make it all square once more, going on a run from defence and striking into the corner of the net.