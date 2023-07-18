Teen goalkeeper Lillie Woods enjoys dream debut as Northern Ireland beat Czechia

Czechia 0 Northern Ireland 2

Lilie Woods’ teenage dreams all came true in a wonderful 90 minutes that will live long in the memory of the young goalkeeper.

Handed her Northern Ireland debut the Mid Ulster Ladies shot-stopper, who until a few years ago was playing as a striker, played a massive part in an overall impressive team performance as she marked her senior international bow with a clean sheet in a wonderful 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in Opava.

With the 19-year-old doing her job, a goal in each half from Sarah McFadden and substitute Kerry Beattie secured victory for interim manager Gail Redmond.

Northern Ireland will now go into the Nations League opener against the Republic of Ireland in late September with confidence high after an excellent away win against a team ranked in the top 15 in Europe.

It could have been more as well, with a couple of chances in a whirlwind period immediately after the first goal and Caragh Hamilton twice going close to adding a third in the second half.

Redmond had promised changes and was bold in using the squad, bringing five players into the line up from Friday night’s 3-0 defeat to Scotland.

Throwing Woods in for her debut was a brave decision, but ultimately a great move.

There was n such bravado in front of her, the same back four of Rebecca McKenna, McFadden, Rebecca Holloway and Demi Vance was deployed again.

It was all change in the midfield area as captain Marissa Callaghan returned with Nadene Caldwell and Megan Bell alongside her, while Emily Wilson came in on the left of the front three with Hamilton and Simone Magill retained.

It was Magill who created the first opportunity for Callaghan, who fired a shot just over the bar, but there was still a need to be wary of a slick Czech outfit.

Kamila Dubcová had already given an indication of her class with one shot before a low drive brought a first save from Woods.

Given Northern Ireland’s quality in the opening 25 minutes it was no surprise when the opening goal came from McFadden.

Vance delivered a teasing ball in from a corner on the right and McFadden headed home.

The Czech’s brought on the star quality of Andrea Staskova, who is just about to join AC Milan, at half time, but it was Northern Ireland sub Beattie who added a wonderful second goal.Bell found Hamilton, her perfectly played ball sent Beattie in and she finished coolly from 12 yards.

After Bell went close to a third Woods came to the fore. She got in the way of a free kick from Katerina Svitkova and then took Kristyna Ruzickova’s cross

Woods then left the pitch to an ovation from her team mates when she was replaced in injury time by another debutant, Cliftonville Ladies’ Rachel Norney at the end of a wonderful night.

CZECH REPUBLIC: Votikova, Diaskova (Slajsova 64 mins), Pochmanova, Jelinkova (Kotrcova 86 mins), Peckova, Dubcova, Cahynova, Sonntagova (Svitkova 46 mins), Cvrckova (K Ruzickova 64 mins), Zufankova (Staskova 46 mins), Cerna (Khyrova 63 mins). Unused subs: Huvarova, Polcarova, Lukasova,, Dedinova, B Ruzickova.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Woods (Norney 90 mins), McKenna (Burrows 79 mins), McFadden, Vance, Holloway, Bell (Furness 79 mins), Caldwell, Callaghan (Andrews 79 mins), Hamilton, Magill (Beattie (46 mins), Wilson (67 mins). Unused subs: Turner, McCarron, C McGuiness, Maxwell, McMaster.

Player of the match: Marissa Callaghan

Match rating: 8/10