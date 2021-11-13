Teenager Dale Taylor reveals his nerves before making ‘unbelievable’ Northern Ireland bow

Seventeen-year-old striker Dale Taylor has admitted he had plenty of nerves ahead of coming on for his Northern Ireland debut against Lithuania at Windsor Park.

Despite only being called up to the squad for the first time this week, the Nottingham Forest ace was called upon to play his first senior game in the 1-0 win at the National Stadium.

Taylor came on with 13 minutes remaining and had some significant touches, including a strong drive into the box which yielded a corner with his first touch of international football.

The Tiger’s Bay teen, who came up through the Linfield Academy, admits he did have a few jitters before running onto the pitch, but the backing of the Windsor Park faithful spurred him on to a strong opening performance.

"It was an unbelievable atmosphere as always. The GAWA (Green and White Army) is unbelievable and I want to thank all the fans for coming out, and big thanks to Ian for trusting me to give me my debut,” grinned Taylor.

"It was unbelievable. There were a few butterflies before, but when I entered the pitch and everyone was screaming and shouting, it was unbelievable."

Manager Baraclough was also hugely impressed by the teenager, who he said in midweek had stood out in training for his workrate in camp and that he almost felt he had no choice but to bring him on.

While the boss would have liked Northern Ireland to have a little bit more of a buffer on the scoreboard when he introduced the 17-year-old, he was still confident Taylor could step in and do a job.

"Dale hasn't been fazed by it at all. He has come in at 17 years of age and dealt with everything that's been thrown at him. There have been a couple of times in training where you see a flash of brilliance, and you think, 'go on, give him a chance',” admitted Baraclough.

"You would have preferred being two or three up at the time, but Josh (Magennis) felt a bit of fatigue and we didn't want to take any chances with that, so we decided to throw Dale on and see what he can do for 15 or 20 minutes.

"Nothing fazed him and he didn't look worried. He knew his job, and he was always going to find it difficult. He is finding his way, but he will be better for the experience.

"In the second half we had the freshness of Dale, giving him a run out to show him what it's all about. He will probably go back to the hotel and think I should have hit that one. But it is something for him to be proud of."

In the Sky Sports studio after the game, Neil Lennon, who is no stranger to introducing young players having been manager in both the Premier League and Scottish Premiership for 11 years, has been impressed with what has been done by Baraclough.

Taylor is the latest young player to be introduced to the team, with the likes of Daniel Ballard, Conor Bradley and Ali McCann coming before him, and Lennon hopes they can be the backbone of the next generation.

"I’m looking at the list (of young players) – Ballard, Bradley, McCann – could they go on to play 30, 40 international caps? That’s what Ian has to look at and, if they do, then he will take a huge amount of pride in investing in their career,” said the former Celtic boss.

"As a club manager, there’s no better feeling than bringing a development player through and he goes on to have a long career.

"It is striking a balance when you don’t have a massive catchment of young players to choose from. So these young players have to be looked at for the future.”