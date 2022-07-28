Terry Neill: Footballing world in mourning for Northern Ireland legend

Arsenal tribute to former player and manager who led side to FA Cup glory amid run of three finals in row

Terry Neill was a footballer of “tenacity, vision and natural leadership”, Arsenal FC said after the death of the former Northern Ireland captain and manager.

Mr Neill, who also captained and managed the Gunners, passed away on Thursday aged 80.

He led the side to 1979 FA Cup glory amid a run of three successive finals.

The former footballer, who was born in Belfast in 1942, rose up through the ranks of Bangor’s youth team and went on to play for Arsenal, joining the club for £2,500 in 1959 aged 17.

In 1962, the 20-year-old became the club’s youngest captain — a record that still stands. He played for the side for 11 years and managed the team between 1976 and 1983.

Mr Neill starred in more than 270 games for the club before moving to Hull City, where he finished his playing days.

He won 59 caps for Northern Ireland and had a lengthy spell as the side’s part-time manager between 1971 and 1975.

Asked who the first name on his team sheet was when he was the player-manager, he famously replied: “Me, then George Best and Pat Jennings.”

He was proud to be able to say he scored the only goal of the game the last time Northern Ireland beat England at Wembley — when they defeated Alf Ramsey’s side in May 1972.

The Irish FA shared an old picture of the footballing great with the words: “The thoughts of everyone at the Irish FA are with the family of Terry Neill, who has sadly passed away at the age of 80.”

The tributes were led by the club where he made history, with Arsenal praising the combination of “tenacity, vision and natural leadership” which led to an “illustrious” playing career.

“Despite not working in management again, Terry remained a regular presence at Highbury and then the Emirates Stadium, including being a popular TV pundit and columnist in numerous publications,” the club said.

“His larger-than-life character and willingness to talk football with everyone always made him a well-liked figure at the club on matchdays.

“Terry Neill’s status as both club captain and manager made him a major influence on 20th-century Arsenal.

“His fantastic contribution — and indeed his character — will always be appreciated by everyone associated with the club.

“Our thoughts are with Terry’s family and close friends at this difficult time.”

Bangor FC expressed “great sadness” at the loss of its former player, who recently attended a special event at the club. “Terry was a special guest at our centenary celebration and told stories of his career with Arsenal, Spurs and Northern Ireland,” the club explained in a tweet.

“Our thoughts are with Terry’s family and friends at this time.”

High-profile Arsenal fan and broadcaster Piers Morgan also took to social media to pay an emotional tribute.

“[He was an] Arsenal legend, and such a warm amusing, passionate character. Very sad news,” he wrote.

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson said Mr Neill had tried to sign him when he was in charge of Arsenal.

“I chose Liverpool. Whenever I met him, he called me ‘the one who got away’. Terry enjoyed life. We’ll miss him,” he added.

Former Arsenal midfielder turned sports pundit Ray Parlour said he was “absolutely devastated” by the news.

“Had some great times talking his era and my era. Legend and top man,” he tweeted.

The Football Writers’ Association (FWA) also expressed sadness over the death.

“We are saddened to learn that Terry Neill, who had a successful career as player and manager and was at one time the host of the FWA’s committee meetings, has passed away,” it said.

Mr Neill is survived by his wife Sandra, two daughters and four grandchildren.