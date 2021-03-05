'The dream is alive': Northern Ireland 'delighted' with Women's Euro 2022 play-off draw as Ukraine in the way of finals place

The have reached the play-off stage of the tournament for the first time and will go into next month's two-legged play-offs as distinct underdogs.

Northern Ireland will travel to Ukraine for the first leg before for the return match at home. The exact dates are yet to be confirmed but both legs will be played between April 7 and April 13.

As regards the draw Northern Ireland could have had in the six-team play-offs, it's a favourable one. Ranked 24th, Ukraine are third among the five teams Shiels' side could have been drawn against, ranging from Switzerland in 19th and Portugal in 30th. However, it's felt that the Portuguese would have provided stiffer opposition than their ranking suggests, having beaten Scotland home and away over the course of their qualifying campaign.

Ukraine actually picked up the second lowest tally of all the second-placed teams from the qualifying group stage and could just provide a winnable tie for Shiels' side.

After all, it wouldn't have mattered which of the other teams they were pitted against, Northern Ireland would have been going in as underdogs, by far the lowest ranked team left at 49th in the world.

Ukraine and Northern Ireland have met on two previous occasions, with the Ukraine winning both. The first came in the 2018 Turkish Women's Cup, a meeting that Ukraine won 3-1 before handing out a 4-0 drubbing at the Pinatar Cup in March last year.

But they'll argue that they've been transformed since then by their four-game winning run, and are stronger for the experience of their friendly defeat to England last month.

"When Ukraine came out, I did jump up and down with delight," admitted captain Marissa Callaghan.

"We have matches that we can look back on, study and make sure we are prepared. It's over to us. It's a good draw for us."

Her fellow Northern Ireland international Megan Bell tweeted after the draw that 'the dream is well and truly alive' and manager Shiels will make sure his side go into the tie believing they can once again upset the odds to make the finals. He'll point out that they have already knocked out world number 31 side Wales in the group stage, twice drawing with their higher-ranked opponents and progressing on away goals.

Ukraine narrowly edged out the Republic of Ireland to reach the play-offs despite losing 3-2 in Tallaght. They finished two points clear of their nearest rivals in Group I thanks to a run of five successive wins to end their group campaign, including a 1-0 home win over the Irish and a 2-1 final-day success over Montenegro.

Unlike Northern Ireland, Ukraine have reached the Euro finals before, although only on one occasion. That was back in 2009, when they missed out on the knock-out stages despite a win over group winners Finland.

Women's Euro 2022 play-off draw

Ukraine v Northern Ireland

Portugal v Russia

Czech Republic v Switzerland