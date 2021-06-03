‘The future is bright’: Stuart Dallas tips Northern Ireland’s rising stars to shine in green shirt

Northern Ireland and Leeds United hero Stuart Dallas says the country’s production line is in fine working order but he’s wary about putting too much pressure on young shoulders.

The end-of-season double-header against Malta and Ukraine has given manager Ian Baraclough the chance to build relationships with promising talent such as 17-year-old Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley, 19-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes and Chelsea defender Sam McClelland (19).

Other young guns in the panel are Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith (20) and Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont (21), while 22-year-old Shayne Lavery was unable to travel.

Look beyond the senior panel and you will find players like Nottingham Forest’s Dale Taylor developing at a fast rate.

Every squad must evolve with an influx of young talent and it was encouraging to see Bradley make his international bow late on against Malta, when 21-year-old Ali McCann scored in a 3-0 win.

Dallas, proudly wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of legend Steven Davis, says the younger players are a joy to work with and play alongside but he’s cautious when it comes to expectations.

“Everyone has been in that position when they are new into the squad and it’s important the senior lads put an arm around the younger ones and give advice when it’s needed,” said the versatile 30-year-old, an inspiration to the younger players.

“It can be a daunting experience but the young lads have done really well.

“The way they have applied themselves on and off the pitch, around the team hotel, is testament to them.

“Going forward, these kids can be the future but it’s important we don’t put too much pressure on them.

“They have been brilliant and it’s a joy for the senior lads to be around them.

“I think the future is bright, but it’s a big ask for them and it’s important we try to bring them in at the right time, and give them all the experience they need.

“Definitely I’m excited about it going forward. The manager is and the whole group is.”

Northern Ireland have the opportunity to make it back-to-back wins when they take on Ukraine in Dnipro tonight.

Dallas helped Michael O’Neill’s side record a famous 2-0 win over Ukraine at the Euro 2016 finals in France.

The hosts will head for the Euro 2020 finals, while Baraclough’s men look ahead to World Cup qualifiers in September.

“We were actually talking about it (the game) the other day; big Josh (Magennis) still tries to claim an assist for the second goal - I don’t know how!” added the former Crusaders ace.

“But it was an incredible night for us and an iconic moment in the history of Northern Ireland.

“When we have the chance to remember back to it and just how good it was, of course we want more of that. Unfortunately we’ve missed out on the last two major tournaments in the play-offs and we want to experience tournaments again and those times will live with us forever.

“I just hope Josh realises it wasn’t his assist!

“I couldn’t believe he took it past someone to start with! But no, seriously, I think we were all thinking he’d take it into the corner but he did really well and fair play to him for picking me out and when the keeper saved it, Niall (McGinn) did what he does and came up with another big goal.

“We were obviously absolutely buzzing and we want more of that. There’s no greater feeling in football than representing your country and to do it at a major tournament and for it all to come off and get the result that night, there was a lot of emotion.

“I clearly remember Jonny (Evans) being emotional at the end.

“It was a little bit different for me because all I had experienced were the good times, coming into the campaign.

“Jonny was one of those ones, along with big Gareth (McAuley), Davo, Aaron Hughes and people like that, who had been through the hard times together.

“For it all to come out was probably a little more special.

“These are games that will live with us forever. They are special.”

After a stunning season with Leeds United in the Premier League, Dallas could have asked for a rest but playing for Northern Ireland is too humbling an experience for him to reject.

“It’s been a good season for me and my club and obviously this is just finishing it off now before I can get a break,” he added.

“If we can get a result it will just make it even better. It’s an honour for me to play for my country and I’m proud to and hopefully there’s more to come.

“This has been a good trip for us and hopefully we can finish it off strongly.

“We know the task ahead of us. Malta was different because some of their players hadn’t played in so long because of their (domestic) season. Most of the Ukraine players have probably just finished their season and there’ll be a carnival atmosphere, they’ll want to give their fans a victory heading into the Euros.

“It’ll be difficult but we’ve prepared well all week, we’ve worked on certain things, we understand our roles in the team.

“Going back to the Malta game, it wasn’t just how we played, it was how we pressed the ball.

“We have worked on that and we’ve done that going into this game. It’s going to be difficult but it’s something we’re looking forward to.”

The win over Malta was a first victory in 90 minutes for Baraclough, with a penalty shoot-out win over Bosnia in a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final being the only success in his 11 previous games in charge.

But Dallas is confident brighter days lie ahead with the young guns hungry to fire.